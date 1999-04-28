REYNOLDS WRAPS UP DIAMONDBACKS

Shane Reynolds was thinking no-hitter Tuesday night. His neighbor, Luis Gonzalez, had other ideas.

Reynolds, who makes his home not far from Gonzalez's offseason house in Sugar Land, Texas, held Arizona hitless for 6 2/3 innings before the Diamondbacks left fielder singled in Houston's 11-0 victory.

"We may be neighbors, but that doesn't mean I want him no-hitting us," said Gonzalez, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games. "I came up with him. He works hard and he dedicates himself. I was just trying to bear down and get deeper into the count."

Reynolds (4-1) pitched eight innings, allowing five hits and striking out five. Brian Williams worked the ninth.

"(A no-hitter) crossed my mind, I was thinking to throw one would be nice," Reynolds said. "I tried to nitpick with Gonzo when I went 2-0 on him and he hit it to right. He's been hot, but I didn't want to walk him."

Craig Biggio homered, doubled and drove in three runs. His two-run double highlighted a six-run fourth against Armando Reynoso (1-1).

Reynolds squeezed home a run in the big inning. He also hit a two-run double in the seventh.

The Astros offense recorded season highs in runs and margin of victory.

"It was a breakout day for our hitters," Houston manager Larry Dierker said. "I thought Shane's control was as good as it gets. He was spotting everything exactly where he wanted."

"It was a win, but at what a cost?" Biggio said.

Biggio referred to Gutierrez, the starting shortstop who had his left hand fractured when hit by the pitch in the fourth. Gutierrez will be out 4-6 weeks.

Padres enjoy return to NYC

NEW YORK -- If only the San Diego Padres had played like this the last time they came to New York.

Greg Myers entered the game after catcher Jim Leyritz was hurt and hit a tiebreaking two-run double that led the Padres over New York, 6-2, sending the Mets to their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The last time the Padres came to town, they lost a pair of World Series games at Yankee Stadium last October, starting a four-game sweep for New York.

"When we pulled in, it was like, yup, I remember the last time we were going through these streets," Leyritz said.

Andy Ashby (4-1), struggling throughout, won his fourth consecutive start since losing the season opener, beating the Mets for just the fifth time in 11 career decisions.

Quite different from his start in Game Two of the Series, when he was pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in just 2 2/3 innings.

This time, Ashby allowed two runs, five hits and three walks in six innings, and Donne Wall and Brian Boehringer finished with hitless relief.

Reggie Sanders had a two-run homer and drove in three runs for San Diego, which began a nine-game trip and plays 22 of its next 34 games on the road.

Around the horn

Curt Schilling pitched nine shutout innings and Doug Glanville's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 1-0 win over the Reds. Schilling gave up five hits, struck out nine and walked one. . . . Jason Schmidt pitched seven solid innings and beat his former team when the Pirates scored three runs in the eighth, rallying past the Braves, 5-3. Schmidt (3-1), who was 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA against the Braves since they dealt him to Pittsburgh three years ago, allowed six hits and three runs. . . . Slugger Cliff Floyd, making his 1999 debut, and ace Alex Fernandez came off the disabled list to spark the Marlins over the Cubs, 8-0. Fernandez pitched four scoreless innings in his first start since April 11. Floyd, returning from a spring-training knee injury, singled in his first at-bat and scored on Kevin Orie's double, then singled in the sixth before departing for a pinch runner. . . . Raul Mondesi hit his NL-leading eighth homer and Kevin Brown survived a shaky start as the Dodgers edged the Brewers, 3-2. . . . Ray Lankford, making his first start since offseason knee surgery, hit a home run as the Cardinals beat the Rockies, 7-5. . . . Stan Javier scored on Ugueth Urbina's wild pitch in the 10th inning as the Giants nipped the Expos, 3-2, before 5,202, the smallest crowd of the season at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.