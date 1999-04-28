FIRED UP BY BARNABY, DEVILS TIE SERIES

PITTSBURGH -- The New Jersey Devils already had enough incentive to win -- the threat of falling behind, 3-1, in the series, the fear of yet another premature playoff exit.

Pittsburgh's agitator par excellence, Matthew Barnaby, should have known better than to give them one more reason.

Sergei Brylin and Randy McKay scored 1:33 apart between the first and second periods, and the Penguins played their first flat game without injured star Jaromir Jagr as the Devils evened the series by winning, 4-2, Tuesday night.

Brian Rolston scored his sixth shorthanded goal of the season -- and the league-high 15th allowed by Pittsburgh. And Scott Stevens restored the Devils' two-goal lead in the third period by scoring three seconds before the end of a power play caused by a Pittsburgh bench error.

Rolston's goal came just 1:38 into the game, and not long after Barnaby and the Devils' Bobby Holik nearly fought during the warm-up. Barnaby blamed Holik for violating etiquette by shooting a puck into the Penguins' net; the Devils cited Barnaby for trying to get their minds off the game.

"Barnaby was chirping, and that's good," Stevens said. "He fired us up. We're still the favorite, and we're going home. I think we've got some confidence from this."

The Devils, who prematurely exited the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed the last two seasons and were on the verge of doing it again, regained home-ice advantage going into Game Five on Friday in the Meadowlands.

The only difference: Jagr, the NHL's three-time scoring champion and most creative offensive force, probably will play for the first time since Game One.

Jagr skated earlier Tuesday and probably would have played if the Penguins trailed in the series. Now, he won't have the luxury of resting as the Penguins must win Friday to avoid falling behind 3-2 and prevent Sunday's Game Six from being a possible elimination game.

"See you Friday," Jagr said to reporters who inquired about his status.

Graying Stars send Oilers packing

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Talk about your gray power.

The Dallas Stars, 14 of whom are over the age of 30, skated with the Edmonton Oilers for three periods, then outplayed them for most of three more before knocking them out of the playoffs with a 3-2 victory.

"It got to the point where I thought we were going to flip a coin to decide it. . . . It was a four-game sweep but it felt like it was a seven-game series," said Stars forward Joe Nieuwendyk, who led the team with two goals, including the winner at 17:34 of the third overtime to conclude the longest game in the history of both franchises.

"We have an older team. That (game) could've killed some guys out there," added Stars forward Mike Keane. "My head is like a tomato."

Nieuwendyk redirected a 60-foot slap shot by Sergei Zubov past Tommy Salo to end the five-hour, 20-minute marathon at 3:03 EST this morning.

The game was a blueprint of the series. Defying the Oilers' plan to hit them until they wilted, the Stars rallied in the third period in each of the previous three games to put the Oilers away by one goal.

"I can't ask for more. We can't play any better. I couldn't be more proud of these guys," said Oilers coach Ron Low.

Asked about rumors he may be finished as coach of the team, Low said: "All I know is if a team is an extension of the coach, I wouldn't mind coaching these guys for a while."

Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock said: "We had to really push the envelope emotionally and physically (in the series)," adding it will make them stronger going into the second round.

Dallas finally got some life out of its power play. Ranked sixth in the regular season, the unit was 0-for-19 in the series until Nieuwendyk scored with the advantage late in the second.

Jamie Langenbrunner scored again with the man advantage at 11:05 of the third to send the game into overtime.

Ryan Smyth and Todd Marchant scored for the Oilers, who lost first-line center Doug Weight to a concussion five minutes into the game.

The win spoiled the return of Edmonton's favorite adopted son, Wayne Gretzky, who was a surprise guest to drop the ceremonial first puck.

Red Wings sweep away Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Detroit took its first step toward a third consecutive title, completing a sweep of Anaheim in their first-round series.

Tomas Holmstrom snapped a scoreless tie with his goal at 16:44 of the second period, and Chris Osgood stopped 31 shots in the 3-0 decision. Brendan Shanahan and Vyacheslav Kozlov added goals in the third period.

Despite playing without high-scoring left wing Paul Kariya, out with a broken foot, and defensemen Stu Grimson and Ruslan Salei, the Mighty Ducks kept it close through the first two periods before the Red Wings took control.

Coyotes overcome the Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Dallas Drake's power-play goal snapped a second-period tie and Phoenix's defense made it stand up for a 2-1 victory over St. Louis and a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Greg Adams also scored and Nikolai Khabibulin made 27 saves for the Coyotes, who have won three straight since losing the opener at home. They can close out the series on Friday night in Phoenix.

The Blues' Pascal Rheaume got his first goal of the playoffs and Grant Fuhr rebounded nicely from his Game Three disaster, when he allowed four goals on 10 shots in a 5-4 loss. Fuhr didn't allow a goal until the Coyotes' 12th shot and he made 18 saves.

On tap tonight

Three series continue tonight, including two in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Bruins aim to even their series when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four. "We have to play with a sense of urgency, like there's no tomorrow, because if we lose, there is no tomorrow," Boston goalie Byron Dafoe said after Tuesday's practice.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the same situation as Boston entering Game Four against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the First Union Center (7 p.m., Ch. 5, ESPN 2). In Toronto's 2-1 win in Game Three Monday, Philadelphia's Sandy McCarthy accused Toronto's Tie Domi of delivering a racial slur. The NHL announced Tuesday day that it could not substantiate McCarthy's claim.

Home-ice advantage finally kicks in for the Colorado Avalanche, who find themselves in a favorable position: they lead San Jose, 2-0, starting with tonight's Game Three (10 p.m., ESPN 2).