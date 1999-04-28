CAUSE OF COLLISION THAT KILLED TEEN, BABY REMAINS A MYSTERY

Genesee County sheriff's investigators know what happened at 7:36 p.m. Monday, when a teen-ager and an infant from Warsaw were killed in a violent two-vehicle crash.

But they don't know why it happened -- and they may never know.

In ideal weather and broad daylight, Rebecca L. Yott, 16, of Warsaw, who has had her learner's permit for five months, failed to stop at a stop sign and blinking red light. The resulting collision with a tractor-trailer killed her 13-year-old sister, Cheryl, and fatally injured another passenger, 9-month-old Erin O'Brien, both of Warsaw.

Erin's parents -- Joy O'Brien, 20, and Ms. O'Brien's boyfriend, Richard Wirth, 19 -- both were listed in critical condition Tuesday in Erie County Medical Center. The O'Brien family's minister identified Joy O'Brien as a second cousin of the Yott sisters.

A witness told sheriff's investigators that the southbound 1988 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca slowed down but failed to come to a complete stop and then pulled out in the path of the westbound tractor-trailer.

"It's a mystery," Chief Deputy Gordon L. Dibble of the Genesee County Sheriff's Department said. "There's just no logic to it. The view is excellent. It was broad daylight. There's a stop sign, a blinking red light and a sign that says 'stop ahead.' And it was a huge semi. There's no logical explanation to it."

Rebecca, listed in stable condition in an observation room at Genesee Memorial Hospital, reportedly told investigators she didn't remember anything after leaving the Batavia area, where the group had stopped for something to eat before returning to Warsaw.

Investigators still are trying to determine whether Rebecca may have been distracted by someone or something in the car. The two deaths hit especially hard at Warsaw Junior-Senior High School, attended by the Yott sisters and formerly attended by Ms. O'Brien and Wirth.

School officials delayed the start of school for an hour Tuesday, following meetings of the school crisis team and then the faculty. School opened at 9 a.m., with an announcement and a moment of silence. The school also invited counselors from other schools to help with the grieving process for students.

"We, as a school community, have come together," Principal Peter Szlosek said. "I think any time there's a loss for students of their peers, that's a severe personal loss for them."

School officials also vow to do all they can for Becky Yott when she recovers and returns to school.

"We're there for Becky," Szlosek said.

Cheryl Yott was an eighth-grader at the school.

"She was just your typical very happy young lady," Szlosek said. "As I walked around the school, she always had a smile on her face -- a very pleasant young lady."