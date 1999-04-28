ALPHONSO J. GIGLIA, RETIRED ASSISTANT DEAN AT ECC

Alphonso Joseph Giglia, 89, of Amherst, a retired assistant dean at Erie Community College and substitute teacher for the Buffalo school system, died Sunday (April 25, 1999) in Buffalo General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Racalmuto, Sicily, he immigrated with his family to Buffalo at age 3.

He studied engineering at the University of Buffalo and graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College with a degree in vocational education. At age 56, he obtained a master's degree in educational administration from the University at Buffalo.

Giglia worked as an engineer in the machine tool division of the Farrell-Birmingham Co. for many years. During World War II, he taught in the company's war industry course.

In 1961, he began his career at Erie County Technical Institute, which became Erie Community College. He retired from ECC in 1972 as assistant dean of the division of continuing education and assistant vice president.

After retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools until age 85.

Giglia served on the Buffalo Board of Building Appeals and the State Civil Defense Commission for many years and was a member of the Holy Name Society of Christ the King Church in Snyder.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, the former Josephine Pantano; a daughter, Dr. Theresa of Washington, D.C.; a son, Dr. Joseph of Cincinnati; two sisters, Anna Guigino and Santina, both of Buffalo; and two grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Christ the King Church, Main Street and Lamarck Drive, Snyder. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.