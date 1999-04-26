RULES OF THE GAME

How is arena football played? Is it similar to the NFL or college? How many downs do they get?

The following is everything you need to know about the Arena Football League:

Players and Formations

Each team has a 24-man roster, but four players are inactive each game.

Players play offense and defense, with the exception of the quarterback, kicker, offensive specialist and two defensive specialists.

All non-specialists may substitute only once during each quarter.

Four offensive players (three linemen, one receiver) must line up on the line of scrimmage.

As in the Canadian Football League, one receiver may go in motion toward the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Three of the defensive players must be down linemen. One linebacker may blitz on either side of center. Defensive alignment is two yards off the line of scrimmage. No line stunting or twisting is allowed.

Timing and overtime

There are four 15-minute quarters with a 15-minute halftime.

The game clock stops for out-of-bounds plays or incomplete passes only in the last minute of each half or when the referee deems it necessary for penalties and injuries or a team calls a timeout (teams are allowed three per half).

Overtime is 15 minutes, but unlike the NFL, both teams get at least one possession to score. If the teams are still tied after their initial possession, the next team to score wins.

Movement of the ball and scoring

Like conventional football, teams get four downs to make a first down (10 yards) or score.

Touchdowns are worth six points with an additional point for conversion by place kick. You can score two points after a touchdown by run, pass or drop-kick.

Field goals are three points by regular placement and four points by drop-kick.

A safety is two points.

Kicking

Kickoffs are from the goal line. Kickers may use a one-inch tee.

Punting is illegal. On fourth down, a team must go for a field goal, touchdown or first down.

The receiving team may field any kickoff or missed field goal that rebounds off the end zone net. Also, any kick that rebounds off the net is live and can be recovered by the kicking team.

Any kickoff that goes untouched out of bounds will be placed at the 20-yard line or where it went out of bounds, whichever is more advantageous to the receiving team.

Passing

Arena football rules are similar to the college game in that receivers must have one foot inbounds (two feet in NFL) for a catch to be legal. A unique exception involves the rebound nets. A forward pass that rebounds off the end zone net is a live ball and is in play until it touches the playing surface.

Penalties

Infractions are 3, 5 and 8 yards, depending on severity. For instance, a false start, delay of game or offsides are 3-yard penalties. Intentional grounding, hands-to-the-face and illegal blitz by a linebacker are 5-yarders. Major violations like clipping, intentional pass interference, unnecessary roughness and crackback or chop blocks are 8 yards. Penalties are marked from the previous spot or where the foul occurred. Some 3-, 5- and 8-yard penalties result in automatic first downs.

The ball

It's the same size and weight as the NFL ball. Also, if the ball goes into the stands during the game, it's yours to keep.