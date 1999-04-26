REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Milton Berle, "Science has found that only one thing can prevent baldness -- hair!". . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1785, American artist and naturalist John James Audubon was born in Haiti . . . In 1893, American author and playwright Anita Loos was born in Sisson, Calif. She wrote "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," published in 1925 . . .

HUP-2-3-4

Each day I walk on my treadmill

until I feel myself tiring,

the path is nice and smooth but

the scenery is not at all inspiring.

-- Dorothy F. Hrycik

REUNION NOTE -- William H. Schmidt, president of the 1939 graduating class of eighth graders at Public School 71, sent a note earlier that a 60-year reunion will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 23 in the Park Country Club.

He wrote that the class had 74 members "of which 17 are deceased." He said the reunion committee was still trying to locate 11 classmates to tell them about the reunion. He identified the missing 11 as Kenneth Fisher, Dorothy Trankowska, Edward E. Friesch, Helen A. Liebwein, Patricia McDonald, Dorothy McFarland, Lois O'Mara, Gloria Schuesler and Lorraine Steck.

Anyone with information about them can call him at 876-6028. . . .

BRIDGES FOR EDUCATION is recruiting teachers, students and others interested in serving on teams at English language camps in Central Eastern Europe this summer.

The non-profit organization will send teams to Romania, Lithuania, Belarus, Hungary or Poland. Details may be obtained from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. . . .

CARE AND MAINTENANCE will be discussed at the annual spring meeting of the Union Cemetery Association of Springbrook at 7 p.m. May 12 in the Elma Public Library, Bowen and Rice Roads. The meeting is open to all who own graves or who have family members who own graves. . . .

RUMMAGE SALE -- St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 49 Indian Church Road, will hold a rummage sale from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. May 8. A 50-cent donation will be collected, and refreshments will be available. . . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Monsignor George Yiengst, Marie Cusick, Jeanne Fedor, VaSean D. Crews, Jeanne Fedor, Michael McMahon, Elizabeth McMahon, Rich Noblett Jr., Aaron Felmet, Doris Latham, Judy Incorvaia, Irene Podsiadlo, Nannette Stangle, Katie Shea, Collette McElligott, Betty MacFarlane, Maureen Hauser Loftus, Stephen Hauser, Michael Cerroni, Jamie Jacobbi, Leah Meyers, Francisco Figuero, Lucy Licursi, Graham Genrich, Mike Bennett.