JURY RULES AGAINST M&T BANK IN AGE DISCRIMINATION SUIT

A federal court jury decided that M&T Bank discriminated against a 61-year-old former bank manager and awarded him $277,920 for proving age discrimination.

Richard J. Renaldi, a former M&T Bank branch manager in Rochester, sued the bank after losing his job seven years ago.

Renaldi was reassigned from his branch manager's job after M&T acquired Central Trust Co. of Rochester. M&T closed 10 branches following the acquisition and eliminated 14 of 40 branch management positions.

All but one of the 14 employees removed from branch manager jobs were age 40 or over, according to Renaldi's attorney.

Renaldi was reassigned to a business development officer position. He was fired after just nine days in the new job. The termination came after he returned from a two-week leave of absence due to the death of his 19-year-old son.

"Mr. Renaldi is looking forward to being able to begin to put his life and the life of his family back together as a result of this verdict," said Lonny Dolin, a Rochester attorney specializing in employment law.

A bank spokesman said Renaldi was fired for "poor performance" and age discrimination had nothing to do with the personnel move.

"We strongly disagree with the verdict and believe it is not consistent with either the law or the facts of this case," M&T spokesman Michael Zabel said in a written statement. "As a company that values its reputation as a leading corporate citizen, we are disturbed by any such allegation and are particularly disappointed in this verdict because Mr. Renaldi was treated fairly and equitably."

The bank is considering appealing the jury verdict.

Ms. Dolin said she believes the 1992 restructuring was an isolated problem and expressed confidence in M&T's current Rochester division management.

"I think what we had here was they had two individuals making decisions and they did not review them to determine if there was any age discrimination, either consciously or unconsciously, which clearly there was," Ms. Dolin said.