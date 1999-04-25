DR. RICHARD L. JOHNSON, ORAL SURGEON

Dr. Richard L. Johnson, a prominent oral and maxillo-facial surgeon in Buffalo for many years, died Thursday (April 22, 1999) at his home in Cary, N.C., after a lingering illness. He was 74.

A native of Hornell, Johnson served in the Army Air Forces as a second lieutenant during World War II. He then attended Canisius College and the University of Buffalo Dental School, graduating in 1951.

He completed his residency in the field of oral and maxillo-facial surgery at Millard Fillmore Hospital and practiced from 1954 until his retirement in 1986. He served for a period as chairman of the Oral and Maxillo-Facial Surgery Department at Millard Fillmore and DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda.

Johnson also served as an associate clinical professor of oral and maxillo-facial surgery at the University at Buffalo.

His honorary memberships included Omicron Kappa Upsilon, and he was a fellow with the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the American College of Oral and Maxillo-Facial Surgeons. He was a founder of the Western New York affiliate of the American College of Oral and Maxillo-Facial Surgery.

The former Kenmore resident was a resident of New York all his life until he moved to North Carolina in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Irene Kelly; two sons, Dr. Peter C. of Wexford, Pa., and Patrick L. of East Amherst; five daughters, Mary K. Johnson of Kenmore, Monica L. Sleap of Winston-Salem, N.C., Margaret E. Fleming of Apex, N.C., Madonna S. Johnson of Durham, N.C., and M. Kelly Jacobius of Pfafftown, N.C.; and 11 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Ann's Church at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Hornell. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rexville.

