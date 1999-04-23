SPITZER SETS FINAL ROUND OF COUPONS FOR JUNE 6

Minus the political credit-taking, a third and final coupon will be available in June for Western New York shoppers as the result of a legal settlement between the state and supermarket industry groups.

A legacy of a deal worked out by former state Attorney General Dennis C. Vacco, the settlement led to the distribution of coupons last May and September that grocery store shoppers from Buffalo to Syracuse gobbled up and redeemed for a total value so far of $3.1 million.

Vacco's successor, Eliot L. Spitzer, estimates there is about $1.08 million left in the settlement fund after the first two coupon distributions. As a result, coupons worth $1.10 each will be inserted into more than 1 million Sunday newspapers in upstate New York on June 6. Consumers will have until Aug. 15 to use them at stores selling grocery products on any purchase except alcohol and tobacco products.

With one-fourth of the original settlement funds remaining after the first two rounds of coupons, the new $1.10 coupons will be worth much less than last year's program. The first coupon was valued at $2.50 and the second at $2. The $1.10 coupons will be available in The Buffalo News and other papers across Western and central New York.

In a reversal from last year's coupon program, the new ads containing the coupons will try to give no obvious political credit to the attorney general. Last year, Vacco came under fire by Spitzer and other Democratic candidates for public office for what they claimed was his attempt to use the settlement advertising as free publicity for his sagging campaign.

With his photo and name mentioned three times in the ad, as well as a quote in which he took credit for the settlement, Vacco was assailed for turning a public service announcement into a campaign ad. At the time, Spitzer called the ads "retail politics at its worst" and an example of Vacco's trying to "abuse the public trust in pursuit of brazen self-promotion."

Considering those attacks, and the fact that he had nothing to do with the settlement, Spitzer has kept out any mention of his own name in the final round of coupon advertisements. The ads also contain no photographs of the Manhattan Democrat but leave in a seal of the attorney general's office and a contact number from the earlier ads.

"We want the coupons to be geared toward the people of upstate New York. This was money that belongs to consumers, so we want to focus on that," Christine Von Dohlen, a Spitzer spokeswoman, said when asked why Spitzer's name and photo wasn't used in the ads.

Vacco brokered the settlement in 1997 after he sued Wegmans supermarket chain and several large companies, including Procter & Gamble, Colgate Palmolive and Pillsbury. Vacco targeted a 1996 decision by the companies to end distribution of coupons in Western and central New York; the companies, instead, began an "everyday low price" strategy to lure consumers. But Vacco insisted the arrangement violated antitrust laws.