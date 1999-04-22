NO ANTHRAX FOUND AT DUNKIRK SCHOOL

Samples taken in Dunkirk High School on Friday have been tested for the anthrax virus and have come back negative, Chautauqua County Health Commissioner Robert Berke announced.

Samples were tested from both the note given to a staff member and the individuals who came in contact with the paper. The note claimed to be contaminated with the anthrax bacteria.

"Individuals involved in this incident should have no further concerns about this issue," Berke stated.

The FBI and the Dunkirk Police Department are investigating the incident, according to Police Chief John Yannie.

The high school and middle school were locked down from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.