Dorothy E. Clarkson, a retired secretary, died Tuesday (April 20, 1999) in the Schoellkopf Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. The former 37th Street resident was 87.

She was born Dorothy Anders in Niagara Falls and had attended Niagara Falls High School.

Mrs. Clarkson worked as a secretary for several years at the former Niagara Permanent Savings Bank on Falls Street and then worked for the former Frank Ripple Insurance Agency and the Woodward Agency.

She was a member of St. James Methodist Church and the Niagara Falls Golden Agers Club. She also enjoyed crafts and was an avid bowler.

Mrs. Clarkson is predeceased by her husbands, James F. Atkinson Sr. and Vernon C. Clarkson.

She is survived by three sons, Robert C. Atkinson of Arnold, Md., James F. Atkinson Jr. and Thomas W. Atkinson; a daughter, Sandra L. Rowland of Lockport; a stepson, Robert, and a stepdaughter, Carol Flynn of Clarence; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lane Funeral Home Inc., 8622 Buffalo Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.

