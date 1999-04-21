STOCZYNSKI'S BAT IGNITES CANISIUS IN SWEEP

Lynn Stoczynski, who had four hits in the doubleheader, doubled to start a sixth-inning rally that gave Canisius (21-10, 6-2) a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference softball sweep against Niagara, 8-2 and 4-2.

Stoczynski advanced on Raquel Alvarez's single and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4. Janice Hoeltke doubled home the insurance run.

Alvarez and Hoeltke hit successive homers to begin a four-run Canisius uprising in the second inning of the opener. Amy Dodd also homered in the inning. In the nightcap, Brooke Bradburn of Niagara (6-15, 3-5) and Stoczynski and Joy Judski of Canisius hit home runs.

Jen Bovee went 4 for 5 in the first game and hit two solo homers in the nightcap as St. Bonaventure split a doubleheader at Youngstown State. The Bonnies lost, 6-5, in nine innings before winning, 5-2. Bovee raised her batting average to .410. . . . Buffalo State won the nightcap of its doubleheader at Cortland (20-13). The Lady Bengals (9-20, 3-3) rallied for 4-3 win after they were shut out on three hits, 7-0. Robyn Levisy (Depew) pitched the second-game win and also drove in a run. Nicole Cefaratti (West Seneca West) went 2 for 4 and Starr Wooden and Tami Thuman (Tonawanda) each drove in runs for Buffalo State. . . . Kristin Willebrandt (Fredonia) pitched a four-hitter in the first game and Julie Isch (Cleveland Hill) hit a two-run homer in the nightcap as ECC won a doubleheader over Monroe, CC, 7-1 and 18-9.

BASEBALL: Mike Gray pitched five innings of shutout relief and Doug Evans hit a two-run homer for St. Bonaventure in a second-game victory over visiting Youngstown State, 6-1. The Penguins broke a 6-6 tie to win the opener, 12-6, with the help of four Bona errors. . . . Fredonia won a pair from Hilbert, 13-3 and 10-1. Larry Alessi (Maryvale) had four hits in the first game and Tony Panella (Orchard Park) had three hits for the Blue Devils in the nightcap. . . . ECC's Jeff Ward (O'Hara) pitched the distance on a two-hit shutout over Mercyhurst-Northeast and Jamie Robertson capped a five-hit day with a homer in the nightcap to lead a sweep, 11-0 and 12-7. Todd Brosius (North Tonawanda) went 4 for 4 in the second game.