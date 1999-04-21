PLAN HOLDS TAX INCREASE TO GOAL OF 5 PERCENT

The Tonawanda City School Board Tuesday found itself caught between wanting to keep the tax increase around 5 percent and not wanting to make the cuts that would be needed to do that.

After more than a dozen revisions of the proposed 1999-2000 budget, the board heard what it had asked for: a plan with a property tax increase of 5 percent.

Trustees were not happy with what they heard, once all the necessary budget cuts were detailed.

Simply maintaining current programs would necessitate at least a 3 percent tax increase, according to Superintendent Diana D. Greene. And since some areas, like replacing equipment, had been all but overlooked in the last two budgets, needs are mounting in the district.

Add into the formula tougher state standards for graduation, along with a teachers union calling for a settlement after nearly two years without a contract, and the tax increase continues to grow.

Two issues attracted considerable public outcry at the meeting: a proposal to cut nearly 16 of the district's 31 teaching assistants, and a proposal to put an alternative high school program on a separate referendum -- a move critics say would likely end the program.

A number of teachers appealed to the board to keep all the teaching assistants.

"When you impact kids, then you're important. And teacher assistants impact kids," said David McKay, a fifth-grade teacher. "In a $22 million budget, to even consider eliminating them would be penny-wise and very, very pound-foolish."

The cost of salaries for the 16 teaching assistants is about $200,000, according to Assistant Superintendent C. Douglas Whelan.

Several people also urged the board to guarantee funding for the T-NT Pride Program, which offers students at risk of dropping out of high school the chance to take correspondence courses for credit through Indiana University. While North Tonawanda has run the program for six years, this was the first year Tonawanda participated, with 23 students attending.

After eight months, attendance rates have gone up, students are earning more class credits, and self-esteem has improved, according to guidance counselor Maryanna Fezer. At least five of those students will graduate this year.

Tonawanda board members and administrators questioned whether the state had approved the program as an acceptable alternative program. Trustee Gina Terbot said she was waiting for a definitive answer from Albany.

Most board members said they supported the program.

About $65,000 was earmarked in next year's budget for 15 students to attend the program, Whelan said.

Toward the end of a four-hour meeting, the board was leaning toward a plan that would keep most or all of the teaching assistants in the district and maintain the Pride program, as well as reinstate other items that had been cut.