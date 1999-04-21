AMHERST BOARD OKS BOND FOR UPGRADING SEWERS

The Amherst Town Board this week approved a $900,000 bond resolution for upgrading sanitary sewers.

The Amherst Engineering Department plans to install 1,650 linear feet of 36-inch sewer pipe on the north side of French Road just east of Campbell Boulevard. This project will have two additional stages in the future, said Town Engineer Paul M. Bowers.

The project also includes installing 1,200 linear feet of new pipe along Hopkins Road, between Maple and Klein roads.

In addition, about 740 linear feet of new sewer pipe will be installed along Maple Road, just east of Hopkins Road.

The project is part of the town's capital improvement plan.