A SECOND CHANCE AT HIGH SCHOOL

"Josie Geller, you have been enrolled as a student at South Glen South High School."

These are the words Drew Barrymore's character hears as she receives her first reporting assignment for the Chicago Sun in the movie "Never Been Kissed."

The 25-year-old Josie is to report on today's teen-agers in the city's public schools by hanging out with the school's most popular crowd.

At first Josie is ecstatic to get her first undercover assignment, but later she remembers her own horrible high school experiences. She was the geek of her school and spent most of her free time on special homework assignments.

Her fellow students, including her school crush Billy, called her "Josie Grossy" because of poor hygiene. She doesn't want her second trip through high school to be a replay of the first.

As it turns out, Josie once again has a hard time fitting in with the popular crowd. That is, until her brother, Rob (David Arquette), enrolls in the school, too. He becomes instantly popular by eating a whole tub of coleslaw in the cafeteria and making the baseball team. He starts spreading rumors about Josie, telling everyone she dumped him. She then, for the first time in her life, becomes part of the "in" crowd.

Josie not only is looking to succeed on her first assignment but also wants to find true love. She falls for her English teacher, Sam Coulson (Michael Vartan).

Josie Geller learns a lot from her experiences at South Glen South High, mostly that high school hasn't changed much over the years. There will always be the popular kids, the dorks and that one special guy.

But once high school is over, she knows that no one will care who was the quarterback of the football team or who was prom queen. Character and honesty prevail over appearance and popularity.

Drew Barrymore gave an excellent performance on screen and also did a fine job off screen as the producer of the film. Arquette kept the movie funny and teamed well with Barrymore.

This cute romantic comedy will make you laugh and cry, and you will never get enough of "Never Been Kissed."

Sara Gorlewski is a freshman at Orchard Park High School.