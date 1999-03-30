NO BUDGET, NO PAY TURNS INTO NO BIG DEAL

It was all supposed to be different this year when it came time to perform one of the few tasks mandated by the state constitution: passing a state budget.

When they gave themselves a 38 percent pay increase last December, lawmakers also approved legislation to withhold their entire pay if a budget is not in place by the April 1 start of the fiscal year.

Yet once again, the fiscal year will begin without a spending plan in place.

The threat of no budget, no pay doesn't seem to be working -- at least not yet.

There are reasons why no one is worried about going payless. For starters, today -- the final day of the 1998 fiscal year -- is a payday for lawmakers. That means that while the new budget is due April 1, it would not be until April 14 -- the next scheduled payday -- before money is held. That gives them a two-week window for a budget deal to be crafted before any checks are withheld.

"It doesn't even come up," Senate Majority Leader Joseph L. Bruno, R-Brunswick, said when asked whether his colleagues were starting to raise concerns about a threat to their pay.

"Pay has nothing to do with it," said Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

But there are other reasons for the "remarkable lack of concern" in the words of one staff member.

On Tuesday evening, the Legislature approved $4.05 billion in emergency spending bills and then adjourned until April 12.

The emergency bills included nearly $1 billion for local health-related aid payments, including Medicaid, and $278 million to pay for salaries of workers in state agencies, the judiciary and legislative staff members.

In the Senate, where many hold lucrative jobs in law firms and other businesses, lawmakers on Tuesday -- before breaking for a week-and-a-half vacation -- received payment for serving on various committees

and in leadership posts.

Normally, the payments are made on an annual, lump-sum basis, but the December salary penalty bill prohibited more than 25 percent of the payment being made before March 31. To get around that, senators received checks equaling 25 percent of their annual stipend, which is in addition to their base pay of $79,500. The accounting maneuver was worth up to $7,500 for the senators.

In the Assembly, the stipends are stretched over 26 biweekly payments, so legislators have been receiving payments since January. For months, Silver has been advising Assembly Democrats to save the extra money they received when their pay soared by 38 percent in January to cover payless paydays that might result from a late budget.

Silver, lawmakers say privately, could be in more of a bind than Bruno because for many Assembly members, the Legislature is their only job.

A group of Assembly members will be going to court to argue that withholding their pay is unconstitutional. It is a contention that lawyers say stands a good chance of winning in court.

"Certainly, the whole purpose of the legislation is to try to pressure legislators into giving in on important budget issues, and to try to use personal, financial pressure to do that. If any private citizen tried to do that, they would go to jail," said Assemblyman Richard N. Gottfried, D-Manhattan, one of those planning the lawsuit.

If a judge tosses out the law or places a restraining order on withholding the pay, the whole issue becomes moot during budget talks, thus removing a sizable bargaining chip for Gov. Pataki.

While the salary-penalty bill did not force an on-time budget, the pressure will be felt soon enough, some lawmakers believe.

"I think that after April 14, there's going to be a gun to people's heads," Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-North Tonawanda, said of the first missed payday.

Others said they would not be blackmailed into submitting to a bad budget deal.

"It's an issue for me in that I'm going to have to take money out of my savings account to live on, but there's not a linkage to the budget for me," said Assemblyman Paul A. Tokasz, D-Cheektowaga. He said fighting Pataki's plans for reducing or slowing aid to colleges, public schools and health care were more important.

Tokasz dismissed speculation that the salary-penalty bill would affect budget talks.

"That's what the millionaire from Peekskill (Pataki) probably thought, but for me, it's not an issue," Tokasz said.

Another Erie County Democrat, Assemblyman Richard A. Smith of Hamburg, recalled being on strike years ago when he worked for Bethlehem Steel and having to go without a paycheck. This time, he has put some money aside and may have to rely on credit cards to make ends meet.

"I personally feel I'm not going to go for a budget that's going to strip local funding streams and cut services for the sake of me getting a paycheck," Smith said. "I understand what I got into when I ran for this office."

Critics say the salary-penalty bill lacks teeth.

Thomas Carroll, president of Change-NY, an anti-tax group, said the new law could bring real pressure eventually, if an unresolved budget drags on for months. "But I always thought this was a puny gun to hold to their head," he said.

Lawmakers say they still think that they will get reimbursed for items such as travel expenses and their $79 per diem for housing and food.

That is a far cry from one early penalty proposal that would have had lawmakers lose their pay for good during the budgetless period, Carroll said.

"Essentially, all they're being asked to do is give a no-interest loan to the government while this all gets sorted out," he said, "and given their new pay grade, I don't think that's going to be too difficult for them to float that money for a few weeks or a few months."