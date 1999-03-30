A QUICK SALAD TO CELEBRATE SPRING'S ARRIVAL

If you're a fan of planned leftovers, today's recipe is really a snap. If you're not that organized, never fear. You can still put this dazzling spring salad on the table in 20 minutes flat.

Since we started Desperation Dinners four years ago, finding new and interesting recipes for leftover Easter ham has become one of our favorite challenges. This year, we decided to make good use of the leftover side dishes, too.

When you're cooking for the big day, just boil an extra pound of new potatoes and steam an extra bunch of asparagus spears. Throw it all in the refrigerator, and a couple of desperate nights later, dinner practically makes itself. (We didn't specify hard-boiled eggs in the recipe, but if you have some left over from the holiday, they'd be super sliced atop the salad.)

Sprinkled over greens with some ham strips and our Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, this salad will make you glad spring has finally sprung.

ASPARAGUS AND HAM SALAD

1 pound small red potatoes or 1 package (1 pound, 4 ounces) Simply Potatoes new-potato wedges

1 pound fresh asparagus

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, optional recipe follows

1/2 pound baked Virginia or other good-quality ham

1 package (10 ounces) Italian-blend salad greens

Scrub the potatoes (leave the skins on) and cut them into quarters. Drop them into 1 quart of already-boiling water in a 4 1/2 -quart Dutch oven or soup pot over high heat. Cook for 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, snap off the tough ends of the asparagus and rinse well. Set aside. Begin making the Honey Mustard Vinaigrette, if using, and set aside.

Add the asparagus, cover the pot, and boil 3 minutes more or until the spears are crisp-tender. While the asparagus cooks, cut the ham into long strips 1/4 inch wide, and set aside.

When the vegetables are done, drain them in a colander (be careful of the steam). Place 2 handfuls of ice cubes over the vegetables and spray with cold water for 2 minutes to cool the vegetables. Remove any remaining ice cubes and drain well.

Compose the salad: Scatter the salad greens over a large serving platter. Top with potatoes, asparagus and ham strips. (The salad can be made ahead to this point, covered and refrigerated.) Just before serving, drizzle the vinaigrette or dressing of choice over the salad. Serves 4.

Cook's note: If you don't have leftover Easter ham, buy baked Virginia ham from the deli and have them slice it a little thicker than for sandwiches. Our Honey Mustard Vinaigrette is a perfect compliment to this salad, but feel free to substitute a bottled poppy-seed vinaigrette or any other sweet dressing.

Approximate values per serving (without dressing): 217 calories (12 percent from fat), 3 grams fat (1 gram saturated), 23 milligrams cholesterol, 17 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams dietary fiber, 602 milligrams sodium.

HONEY MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons honey mustard

1 tablespoon wine vinegar, white or red

1/4 4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Pour all of the ingredients into an 8-ounce or larger jar that has a lid. Shake well to combine. Use right away or refrigerate up to 2 weeks. Makes about 1/2 cup.

Approximate values per teaspoon: 44 calories (95 percent from fat), 5 grams fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, no protein, no carbohydrates, no dietary fiber, 32 milligrams sodium.

