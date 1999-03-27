PICKS OF THE WEEK

The perils of space travel on TLC, the NCAA Championship on CBS and a PBS special on Luciano Pavarotti's 30th anniversary top this week in television.

SUNDAY

"Balloon Farm," 7 p.m., Channel 7. A mysterious newcomer grows balloons on the once-fallow fields of a small farming community. The new made-for-TV movie stars Rip Torn, Laurie Metcalf and Mara Wilson, and is based on a popular children's book by Jerdine Nolen.

"The Devil's Arithmetic," 8 p.m., Showtime. Transported back in time to German-occupied Poland, a Jewish teen-ager (Kirsten Dunst) gains a new appreciation of her family's religious and cultural traditions. The new made-for-cable family movie also stars Brittany Murphy, Paul Freeman and Louise Fletcher.

"Blast Off: True Stories From the Final Frontier," 9 p.m., TLC. The perils of space travel are detailed by some of the people who experienced them firsthand. Ed Harris, who starred in both "The Right Stuff" and "Apollo 13," is the narrator.

MONDAY

"The Addams Family Marathon," 6 p.m., Fox Family Channel. Can't get enough of 'em? Not to worry. Continues through Thursday.

"Something to Talk About," 8:30 p.m., Channel 2. And possibly attract the non-basketball audience. Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid and Kyra Sedgwick star in this 1995 movie that centers on marital infidelity.

The NCAA Championship, 9 p.m., Channel 4. At last, only two teams remain in contention for the men's Division I basketball title, and everything will be settled tonight. Jim Nantz and Billy Packer report.

"The Century," 9 p.m., Channel 7. It's been an eventful one, and ABC News and anchor Peter Jennings will try to sum it all up over the course of six nights. Too bad they chose to start on a night when a lot of people wouldn't even think of missing the game. (Jennings and producer Todd Brewster wrote the best-selling book with the same title.) Continues at the same time on Thursday, Saturday and April 5, 8 and 10. A 15 1/2 -hour version will be shown on the History Channel starting on April 12.

"Investigative Reports: Stolen Identities," 9 p.m., A&E. Said to be among the fastest growing categories of crime in the United States, high-tech identity theft can be carried out by criminals who start out lacking even basic information such as social security numbers and birth dates, but all too often end up with other people's money.

TUESDAY

"Nova: "Volcanoes of the Deep," 8 p.m., Channel 17. Underwater volcanoes spew acidic and scalding water that, scientists were surprised to learn, is home to many exotic forms of life. These organisms may provide clues as to how life began and where else in the universe it may exist.

"The New Detectives," 9 p.m., Discovery. Those legendary Texas Rangers are still around, and today they perform modern law-enforcement duties as part of the Highway Patrol.

"Sports Night," 9:30 p.m., Channel 7. Robert Guillaume, who plays boss Isaac Jaffee, has recovered from a stroke and will return to "Sports Night." But in tonight's episode, taped during his absence, the unseen Isaac is stricken in the same way.

"Between Heaven and Hell: Hollywood Looks at the Bible," 10 p.m., AMC. From Moses in "The Ten Commandments" to Damien in "The Omen," popular movies have often drawn on biblical stories, sometimes reflecting current thinking and at other times controversially rejecting it. This new documentary looks at examples from 1912 into the '80s.

"Intimate Portrait: Jane Alexander," 10 p.m., Lifetime. Noted for her work as chair of the National Endowment for the Arts as well as for her acting career, Alexander has since returned to the stage after keeping the federal agency afloat through difficult times. Hillary Rodham Clinton is among those interviewed tonight. Narrator: Marsha Mason.

WEDNESDAY

"Luciano Pavarotti 30th Anniversary Gala," 8 p.m., Channel 17. The renowned tenor performs in fully staged acts from three operas in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut with the Metropolitan Opera. The roles are Nemorino in "L'Elisir d'Amore," Rodolfo in "La Boheme" and Radames in "Aida." James Levine conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Host: Garrick Utley.

"Another Rocky Night," 8 p.m., TNT. Sure, they seem to be on all the time, but not without reason, fans would say. Sylvester Stallone's big breakthrough in the original "Rocky" (1976) will be followed at 10:35 p.m. by "Rocky II" (1979).

"Century of Country," 8 p.m., TNN. This 13-part weekly series will review the past 100 years of country music (though the big breakthrough didn't come until 1927). Actor James Garner will be the host and newsman Bob Schieffer will be the narrator.

"The Drew Carey Show," 9 p.m., Channel 7. A second annual April Fool's episode will offer viewers a chance to win prizes by spotting "mistakes and bizarre stuff" deliberately inserted in tonight's show. ABC says that while some will be obvious, others are designed to challenge even "hard-core fans" of the series.

THURSDAY

"Biography: Lee Strasberg: The Method Man," 8 p.m., A&E. Through his legendary Actors Studio, Strasberg spread the concept of Method Acting. Though studio alumni include such icons as Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro, Strasberg's techniques became controversial. Detractors point to episodes such as his alleged exploitation of the troubled Marilyn Monroe.

"Dolly Parton's Precious Memories," 8 p.m., TNN. Parton offers a program of traditional gospel favorites mixed with some of her own compositions with gospel influences, such as "Coat of Many Colors" and "The Seeker." Among the guests are Alison Krauss and the Cox Family.

"Jesse," 8:30 p.m., Channel 2. This series set in Buffalo is ending its first season with a cliff-hanger tonight (and turning over its desirable timeslot to "Will & Grace" starting next week). In this episode, Jesse (Christina Applegate) finally wins admission to nursing school, but faces some tough decisions as a consequence.

FRIDAY

"Happy Birthday Alec Guinness," 6 a.m., TCM. Six films make up an all-day celebration, starting with "The Swan" (1956), also starring Grace Kelly and Louis Jourdan. (See listings for additional titles and times.)

"Storm Warning!," 10 p.m., Discovery. There may be a tendency to relax once winter is over, but spring brings its own weather dangers -- flash floods, avalanches and mudslides, for example.

SATURDAY

"The Big Moment," 8 p.m., Channel 7. A new game show with a bit of a twist: Ordinary people are given a week to rehearse and record a "big moment" stunt; then a studio audience selects the prize winners. Host: Brad Sherwood.

"The Century," 9 p.m., Channel 7. The review of the 1900s is moving right along; tonight's topics include World War I and the Vietnam War.

"Happy Hour," 9 p.m., USA. The fun-loving Zappa Brothers, Dweezil and Ahmet, host a new fast-paced variety show that promises a "unique blend." Tonight's guests include Karen McDougal, Playboy's Playmate of the Year, and Carlos Alazraqui, the voice of the Taco Bell dog.