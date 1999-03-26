U.S. SHOULDN'T BE BOMBING YUGOSLAVIA

I am writing in regards to the political situation in Kosovo, Yugoslavia. I do not believe military action is justified. Why is it our duty to send our loved ones off to war? How much sense does it make to bomb someone into peace?

Will this end like Somalia or Haiti? Will we see more pictures of our boys being dragged through the streets of some foreign land? Why are we bombing the Yugoslavians, who were our allies in two world wars? It was they who helped us fight the Nazis. The Albanians were Axis allies.

Kosovo is not and never has been an independent nation. There has never been a Kosover language, religion, flag or national identity.

The situation in Kosovo is similar to the state of Arizona declaring itself independent and its citizens shooting policemen who try to return order. Kosovo is a part of Yugoslavia just as much as Arizona is a part of the United States.

How would we react if in a part of our country people attempted to use violence to take a portion of our country and declare it independent? Well, we answered that question in 1865 with our Civil War. Yugoslavia is a sovereign nation and a U.N. member with Kosovo a legally protected part of its territory.

I feel great empathy for the civilians of Kosovo and would like to help them. But as the people did with the Vietcong in Vietnam, most either directly or indirectly support the Kosovo Liberation Army. As a soldier in the U.S. Army Reserves, I don't believe American lives should be gambled in Yugoslavia.

Eric Geshick Niagara Falls