TORRE LETS YANKS KNOW ALL'S WELL

A smiling and tan Joe Torre returned to Legends Field on Friday, meeting with his players and coaches for the first time since prostate cancer surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on March 18.

Torre talked with his players about five minutes during a closed-door meeting. He also met with his coaching staff.

"I thought it was important for them to see that I'm feeling fine and that it's just a matter of time," the New York Yankees manager said. "I asked them if there were any questions, I'd be around."

Torre will continue recuperating from the surgery in Florida until heading to New York around the time of home opener April 9 against Detroit.

Bisons shoot down Aeros

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Kris Gresham homered for the second consecutive day and drove in four runs as the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Akron Aeros, 7-4, in an intrasquad scrimmage.

Buffalo's Adam Taylor went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs. Ron Villone threw three scoreless innings to get the win over Cleveland's Double-A affiliate. The lefty allowed two hits and struck out four. The Bisons battle the Omaha Royals at 1 p.m. today in Winter Haven.

Around baseball

* Nomar Garciaparra needed just one pitch to prove his batting stroke was in great shape. Now he hopes to show his elbow is just as healthy. He hit the first pitch he saw Friday over the left-field fence in his first game since March 18. Then, on his third at-bat, he let one pitch go by before hitting another homer, also off Texas' Rick Helling at Port Charlotte, Fla.

* The New York Mets placed Hideo Nomo on unconditional release waivers after the right-hander reported to Triple-A Norfolk. If Nomo isn't claimed before waivers expire Tuesday, the Mets will release him and give him only 45 days termination pay, $719,262, instead of his full salary of $2,925,000.

* Kerry Ligtenberg said he will likely have season-ending surgery on his ailing right elbow, leaving a gaping hole in the Atlanta Braves' bullpen. Ligtenberg was diagnosed with a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament.