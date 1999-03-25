THIRD BODY FOUND NEAR YOSEMITE PARK

A body has been found west of Yosemite National Park, and the FBI was trying to determine if it was one of three female tourists who disappeared six weeks ago.

FBI spokesman Nick Rossi said a homicide victim had been found and an autopsy was planned. He did not disclose the gender of the victim or how the victim was killed.

A law enforcement source, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity, said the body was that of a female.

It was discovered near a reservoir along a route from El Portal, just outside the park, where the three tourists were last seen. Nearby is Sierra Village, where the burned bodies of two victims were found last week in the trunk of their torched rental car. One body was identified as that of Mrs. Carole Sund.

Ms. Sund, 42, her teen-age daughter Julie, and Silvina Pelloso, a young family friend from Argentina, were last seen Feb. 15 at a restaurant just outside the western gate of the park.