ROCKETS BURY RAPTORS WITH 17 THREE-POINT BASKETS

Hakeem Olajuwon got angry, and rookies Michael Dickerson and Cuttino Mobley got it going.

Olajuwon was ejected in the third quarter, but it didn't matter because the starting rookie guards made 14 of Houston's club record 17 three-pointers, leading the Rockets to a 113-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

"I got a lot of open shots," Dickerson said. "Toward the end, I just wanted to shoot more. I kind of did get in a zone. I felt like every time I shot, it was going in."

The Rockets finished 17-for-30 from three-point range, breaking their franchise record of 16 three-pointers in a game, accomplished three times.

Houston improved to 19-9, two games behind Utah in the Midwest Division.

The Rockets broke from a 63-63 deadlock with an 18-2 run in the third quarter that featured five three-point baskets, four by Dickerson. He had a career-high 28 points, including 7-of-9 from three-point range.

Mobley also was 7-of-9 from beyond the arc in scoring a career-high 26 points, helping the Rockets to their sixth straight victory.

"I didn't know I had that many 3s," Mobley said. "I knew Mike was in a zone, but I guess people will say I was in a zone, too. It builds your confidence up to hit that many. I'm sort of a confident person anyway, but that sure helps."

Shortly after the run, Olajuwon was ejected with 2:55 to go in the third quarter after a flagrant foul on Charles Oakley, whom Olajuwon accused of trying to hurt him.

"When any player is trying to hurt you, you have to defend yourself," Olajuwon said. "I can see if it was an accident, but this was no accident. It was very bad. It was very evil."

Olajuwon said he got a sharp elbow in the chest from Oakley while going for a rebound, and Olajuwon reacted after the play.

"I was going down (court), and I saw him coming my way and reacted," Olajuwon said.

The Raptors, who had won six of their last seven games, were led by Vince Carter's 32 points.

Penny fills team role

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Penny Hardaway is scoring less and enjoying it more.

The Orlando star had only 14 points in his team's 96-86 win over Cleveland, continuing his recent string of low-scoring games. But he's doing other things to help the Magic, who improved their record to 20-8, second-best in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm not going to be able to score 28, 29 points a night," Hardaway said. "My team doesn't need me to do that. I thought so early on but this team is so talented. We have many guys coming off the bench scoring. I just try to get everybody involved and get my points whenever I can."

Hardaway has scored 14 or fewer points five times in his last seven games, but he doesn't mind as long as the Magic are winning.

"I don't have an ego," he said. "I'm not arrogant about it, I'm not upset about it. I just want to win games."

Orlando's star Thursday night was Darrell Armstrong, who finished with 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

"He is a tempo changer," Cleveland's Cedric Henderson said. "When he gets in, it is a much quicker team. He makes everybody else run. We knew that coming into the game and he just did his job."

After entering the game with about four minutes left in the first quarter, Armstrong quickly got four points and two steals to spark the Magic.

"Darrell comes in the game and you feel the electricity come with him," said teammate Horace Grant, who finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. "He's amazing. He just comes up and touches you or goes by you and you feel the electricity shock you."

Spurs own Nuggets again

DENVER -- Tim Duncan scored 28 points and David Robinson added 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead streaking San Antonio past Denver.

It was San Antonio's ninth straight win over Denver, which once again had no answer for the Spurs' inside game. The Nuggets shot 31 percent from the field and were outscored, 42-14, in the paint.

Antonio Daniels had 12 points off the bench to spark the Spurs, who have won 12 of 13 after opening the season 6-8. Antonio McDyess had 17 points and Nick Van Exel 16 to lead the Nuggets.

Robinson was especially impressed with the play of Daniels, the fourth overall pick in the '97 draft.

"He's very athletic," Robinson said. "He's got a great mentality. He works hard. He listens. A lot of guards don't listen. They think they know everything, but he comes in and he wants to get better."