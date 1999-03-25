FIRE OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH THEFT OF $487,000

A former volunteer fire company president abused the trust and faith of his community by stealing nearly $500,000 from the department, a prosecutor said.

Richard T. Hammerle, 49, of Onondaga, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He was charged Wednesday with grand larceny after giving authorities a three-page statement detailing the theft, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said.

Hammerle said he stole the money for personal use.

Fitzpatrick called Hammerle's alleged crimes "intolerable."

Hammerle joined the Onondaga Hill Fire Department in 1972. He was the fire company's president from 1991-1997 and last year became treasurer.

Prosecutors said Hammerle wrote 104 checks to himself totaling more than $487,000 between 1994 and 1998.