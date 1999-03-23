STRICKLAND WAS DUE IN COURT IN DRUG CASE

David Strickland, the "Suddenly Susan" actor who apparently committed suicide by hanging himself in a motel room Monday, was scheduled to appear in court in a drug case on the day he was found dead, records show.

Records reviewed in Los Angeles showed that Strickland, 29, was due in court there that day for a progress report on a drug-rehabilitation program he had entered after being arrested Oct. 31 on charges of cocaine possession.

Police said they found no suicide note or indication of drugs or foul play.