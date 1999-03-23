STRICKLAND WAS DUE IN COURT IN DRUG CASE
David Strickland, the "Suddenly Susan" actor who apparently committed suicide by hanging himself in a motel room Monday, was scheduled to appear in court in a drug case on the day he was found dead, records show.
Records reviewed in Los Angeles showed that Strickland, 29, was due in court there that day for a progress report on a drug-rehabilitation program he had entered after being arrested Oct. 31 on charges of cocaine possession.
Police said they found no suicide note or indication of drugs or foul play.
Share this article