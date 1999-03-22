NEWSTEAD SETS MORATORIUM ON BED-AND-BREAKFASTS

The Newstead Town Board Monday approved a 60-day moratorium on the opening of any bed and breakfast establishments in the community pending further review of zoning

issues.

Town officials said the intent is to put a temporary hold on the enterprises so that the board can determine "where they should be allowed and what specific conditions and restrictions should be imposed on them."

Currently, the town zoning law has no specific provisions. A proposed amendment to the ordinance, to be filed as a local law, will be presented at a public hearing at 7:50 p.m. April 5 in Town Hall.

In other matters, the board referred to the Planning Board for further review proposal for a major subdivision on McNeely Road. Town officials have become concerned with drainage issues because the property is located in a low-lying area and "often has significant surface water accumulation."

Town officials also noted that the developer of any subdivision "must be solely responsible for any and all drainage

improvements required."