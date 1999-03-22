JURY FINDS 2 MOTHERS GUILTY OF SCHOOL TRESPASS

The mothers of two special education pupils who have long battled the Barker Central School District over their children's curriculum were convicted Monday of refusing to leave Pratt Elementary School when a parent-teacher conference collapsed last Nov. 19.

Susan Arcand, 45, of Barker, and Brenda Jo Shepard, 32, of Hartland, were found guilty of third-degree criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, on the fourth day of their trial in Somerset Town Court.

The jury of four men and two women found Mrs. Arcand innocent of the more serious charge of third-degree assault, which could have netted her up to a year in the Niagara County Jail.

The mothers face a maximum of 90 days in jail when Town Justice Beryl T. Coleman sentences them at 8 p.m. June 3.

The mothers were continued free on $200 bail each, with orders of protection barring them from entering school property without written permission from a school official.

The mothers had climaxed two years of run-ins with school officials with an argument in school psychologist Darcy Annable's office.

Assistant District Attorney Theodore A. Brenner told the jury in his summation that a scheduled conference fell apart in acrimony when Ms. Annable refused to allow the women to see her personal notes about Mrs. Arcand's son.

School principal Sandra Klimas then directed the mothers to leave, but they refused, Brenner said.

The mothers then tried to enter another classroom for a previously scheduled conference with other teachers. Mrs. Arcand was accused of assaulting Mrs. Klimas by shoving the door of the classroom into the principal's shoulder as she entered.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Judith P. Staples had called 911, and Deputy Sheriff Donald H. Piedmont arrested the two mothers after witnessess said he gave them multiple chances to leave the school.

Brenner told the jury, "(This trial) is about who controls the schools." He said the school administrators were entitled to "re-establish control ... before it got abusive like it had in the past."

The jury made quick work of the case, returning its verdict after only 38 minutes of deliberation.

The defendants looked crestfallen as the verdicts were read. Mrs. Arcand, who had wept during the closing prosecution argument, said after court adjourned, "I have nothing to say." Mrs. Shepard remained silent when asked to comment.

Mrs. Arcand's attorney, Daniel J. Henry Jr., said, "We are disappointed, and we will discuss with our clients whether we will pursue an appeal." They have 30 days after sentencing to do so.

Brenner also declined comment, as did Mrs. Shepard's attorney, John L. Michalski.

After court, Mrs. Klimas and Brenner met with some school staffers in Ms. Annable's office at Pratt Elementary, while a few of their colleagues, not knowing the verdict, waited in the hallway. Those waiting cheered when a smiling Mrs. Klimas stepped to the window in the door and gave them the thumbs-up sign.

The only official comment from the school was a written statement by Mrs. Staples, who said, "The Barker School District is always willing to work with parents. The vast majority of our parents work very cooperatively with the school and that is our goal."

Mrs. Staples has announced that she is leaving her job in Barker to become superintendent of the Medina Central Schools in May.

In rebuttal testimony Monday, Mrs. Klimas said Mrs. Shepard had shouted at her in a "nose-to-nose" confrontation in June 1998. Special education teacher Cynthia Calandra said she had caught Mrs. Arcand rifling through her grade book in her classroom in February or March 1997.

Michalski and Henry insisted the women were not specifically told to leave the building. They also argued that it was not proven that signs directing visitors to register at the office were on the school doors that day.

Henry described the mothers as "activists" and said they were only taking an active interest in the children's education. "They took a concern, and now they're being punished for it."

He asked, "Did the school want them arrested ... in an effort to keep them out of their hair?"

Brenner said the mothers in effect challenged the school to have them arrested, and went to school that day expecting trouble.

He cited the testimony of elementary office worker Lisa Trakas, who quoted one of the mothers as saying, "They won't call the police today, not with all these parents here." The arrests occurred on a day when many parent- teacher conferences were being held.