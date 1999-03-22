BOARD OBTAINS LAND TO BE USED FOR RIVER TRAIL

Allegany County and Otis Eastern Service Inc. of Wellsville did a land deal Monday.

Otis Eastern, which owns property along the Genesee River south of the village, traded a piece of land for a bridge to be used for the River Trail.

The trail, following the right of way of the former Wellsville, Addison and Galeton Railroad along the river, would have crossed Otis Eastern property away from the river, according to the Ways and Means Committee.

So Otis is taking title to the former railway property in exchange for building a steel bridge across a creek to carry the trail nearer the river.

The resolution approving the deal passed unanimously.

In another matter, the Legislature voted to ask the state Department of Environmental Conservation to hire a forester to serve the county. The resolution passed 9-4.

Roy Lucas, R-Wellsville, opposed the request, saying he believes the Cornell Cooperative Extension Service can provide forestry service with its existing staff. He was joined in opposing the resolution by Legislators Curtis Corkey, R-Almond, Brent Reynolds, R-Alfred Station, and Alton Sylor, R-Fillmore.

Corkey said it is hypocritical for the county to urge the state to reduce its work force, then ask for a position emptied by retirement to be filled.

Legislator James Graffrath, R-Andover, said with "hundreds of millions of dollars worth of hardwoods" in the county, the forester's position is worth the cost.