ARAFAT ARRIVES FOR D.C. TALKS

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat arrived Monday night in Washington, seeking support for eventual Palestinian independence, amid growing pressures on him to postpone a May 4 declaration of statehood.

He spent nearly 90 minutes meeting with Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright in her Georgetown home. Ms. Albright said President Clinton and Arafat would meet today to discuss Palestinian concerns over legal questions surrounding the May 4 date.

Arafat is expected to pledge to postpone any declaration if he is assured the United States will work to get the stalled peace process moving again.

Under the Oslo peace accords with Israel, statehood could be declared May 4, when the interim agreement expires.