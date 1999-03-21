HELP BAIL OUT THE SABRES: THIS SPACE FOR RENT

During the past several days, editions of Western New York's finest newspaper have brought you notice that the Buffalo Sabres, our dear neighbors in the Historic Cobblestone District, are having a few financial problems.

The problems are nothing that warrant a threat to move the franchise or a downgrade to the more profitable minor leagues; they're nothing necessitating someone stepping forward and forming a "Business Backs the Sabres" committee. In essence, what the Sabres have is just a permanent cash-flow problem. Something to the tune of about $80 million.

Now that may sound like a lot if you make anywhere near the Buffalo median income of about $26,000 a year, but in the world of professional sports it's not an insurmountable sum. It's really little more than the projected cost of a couple of quarterbacks out at Lost Naming Rights Stadium. Looking at it objectively, it's really less than the price tag Bruce Smith would put on himself.

Being a neighborly sort, a community booster if you will, I thought I should do something to help stem this rising tide of red ink before it leaves a stain on all those historic stones. You know -- try to put my positive thinking to the task at hand and make the Sabres as profitable as our other subsidized corporations, like Graphic Controls, Ingram Micro or the Clinton Legal Defense Fund.

Being a '90s kind of guy, I decided the best way was to go commercial. For a limited time only I intend to lease some spots in my columns for commercial gain. I will then pass on a portion of the proceeds to folks at the Marine Midland Arena before it becomes the HSBCity Mission.

It's a simple plan. For starters, I will no longer make cheap-shot references to the Sabres' substantially overtaxed offense. From now on, those shots are for sale. Lines like "The Sabres' power play has been about as productive as the Waterfront Planning Commission" are available to the highest bidder.

The way I figure it, political candidates (Joel Giambra perhaps?) will line up waving Political Action Committee money for a chance to slam someone with that little gem. We could all benefit from this area's lone remaining cash cow, political ads. Having the Sabres get some of those droppings seems like the right thing to do.

But wait, there's more. For a mere $19.95 -- plus a small fee for shipping and handling -- I will print your totally false Sabres trade rumor. Now I realize this is a major, major undertaking that might well infringe on a certain radio station's stock in trade, but your rumor will come complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Now I don't own a Zamboni, but I'm willing to have my picture taken with yours and I'll run it in the spot where my head and your left thumb usually meet. You can pretty much put anything you want on your Zamboni ad; however I must warn you that I cannot accept cigarette or hard liquor ads. In addition, cross-border ads illustrating inflated anatomical assets will not be accepted. For safety reasons, ads from the manufacturer of the Jumbotron scoreboard or the winches that hold it are out. After that, though, anything goes. The cost? About $10,000, less if you have your ad approved by New York State and printed in Canada.

Care to take a second-guess shot at the Sabres' coach? It's yours, through me, for a mere $100. How about the general manager? We can guarantee a bulk discount for that one. (Sorry, cheap shots directed at owners and former team presidents are no longer available. They were pre-sold along with the naming rights to this column.)

But wait, there's still more. I'll soon be expanding my fund-raising efforts to the Internet by posting my own auction web site. There will be autographed pictures of Alexei Zhitnik missing the net (I'm sure they will do well in terms of volume sales). A "Where Have You Gone, Wayne Primeau?" T-shirt should command a few bucks, as will the official Derek Plante Battery-Powered Bench Warmer Seat (a Rob Johnson edition will be available in the fall). Bronze reproductions of Matthew Barnaby's mismatched skates -- perfect for dangling in the rear-view mirror as you drive out of town -- should bring in bootfuls of cash.

Now I know my humble efforts won't solve all the Sabres fiscal woes, but if you do your part the funds should be enough to cover the shortfall from the MAAC Tournament, Geoff Sanderson's next raise, the cost of skin grafts for Rob Ray's knuckles and a partial down payment on the base salary for the first second-round draft pick who actually makes the team.

I'd like to do more, but I need to pace myself. With the upcoming planning commission tour of the Aud, the Pier, Crawdaddy's and that little spot where Dominik Hasek is planning to build an ice rink, there's hardly enough time for me to develop funding for the new Convention Center, the Erie and Niagara County Zoos and Casino BooFallo.

Besides, I still haven't figured out how to save Grand Island.

Maybe I should appoint a commission.