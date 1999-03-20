ONE 'LOVE BOAT' SOLD, ONE REMAINS

The Island Princess, one of the two ships used in the original "Love Boat" TV series, has been sold. It will leave the Princess Cruises' fleet next month.

The 640-passenger ship -- Lilliputian by today's megaship standards -- has been operating since the early '70s and always has enjoyed a loyal following. Princess has sold the ship to an Asian company that will operate it in the Far East for Asian passengers.

Passengers booked on Island Princess sailings in April and beyond will be moved to Pacific Princess, the remaining original "Love Boat" in Princess' fleet. Its itineraries are identical to those of the Island Princess.

Affected passengers will be compensated for any inconvenience, Princess says. The cruise line will contact travel agents with details, so check with yours for the latest news.