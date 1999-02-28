KEILLOR LIKES VENTURA'S CHANCES FOR PRESIDENT

Garrison Keillor likes the prospects of Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura for president in 2000.

Plugging his satire loosely based on the former professional wrestler, "Me: by Jimmy (Big Boy) Valente, as told to Garrison Keillor," the author acknowledges the splash Ventura made with his surprise election win in November, calling him a "viable candidate" for the White House.

"And he's picked all the right enemies -- liberals, bureaucrats, your high school civics teacher, journalists," Keillor says in Sunday's St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Ventura last week told the National Press Club he was not going to run for president in 2000.

When he first learned of Keillor's book, he denounced the author, comparing the book to unauthorized T-shirts and other merchandise trading on his fame. Later, a spokesman said the governor wished Keillor luck with the book.

Phillippe plays cad in role reversal

NEW YORK (AP) -- Rising Hollywood hunk Ryan Phillippe plays a manipulative jerk in his new movie "Cruel Intentions," a role he calls role reversal.

"I have a really dark sense of humor, so I loved how we'd say such horrible things in such a flippant way," Phillippe says in Sunday's Daily News. "But my character is the exact opposite of me."

Phillippe got his career start playing a homosexual teen-ager on the soap opera "One Life to Live." His film credits include "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "White Squall," "Homegrown," "54" and "Playing by Heart."

Being coldhearted, even in a movie role, just isn't his nature. When Phillippe did a scene in "Cruel Intentions" where his character breaks up with a girl played by Reese Witherspoon, who is his girlfriend in real life, he says, "I threw up."

Quinn delighted by Irish film boom

NEW YORK (AP) -- Irish cinema is booming, which is good news for Irish-American actors like Aidan Quinn.

"For a long, long time, Ireland exiled its best creative artists," Quinn says in Sunday's Daily News. "Now, the creative climate has changed. There has been an explosion of great filmmaking coming out of Ireland in the last 10 or 15 years."

In his latest film, "This Is My Father," Quinn stars in a story written and directed by his brother Paul. Quinn co-produced with another brother, Declan, who also was the movie's cinematographer.

It tells the tale of an Irish-American teacher who travels to Ireland trying to find out the identity of his real father.

Irish filmmaking is going strong, "but the Irish-American experience is still untapped," Quinn says. "I don't know why that is. But some of us are starting to make those Irish-American films, stories that need to be told."

Monica feels kinship with Diana

LONDON (AP) -- Monica S. Lewinsky sees a parallel between her own difficulties and the problems of the late Princess Diana, a British newspaper said Sunday.

"I'm not a princess in a royal sense, but I was also wronged by a man who said he loved me," Ms. Lewinsky was quoted as saying. "And remember, I was in love with him. I was trapped, too. I had a lot of pressure on me, and like Diana, I had nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."

The Sunday Mirror's article was a prelude to this week's publication of "Monica's Story" by Andrew Morton. Morton's 1992 book, "Diana, Her True Story," revealed the breakdown of the princess' marriage to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana was killed in an August 1997 car crash in Paris.

Morton's book about the former White House intern and her relationship with President Clinton is to be published Friday.

Mathis cites top musical influences

The Wall Street Journal asked veteran popular singer Johnny Mathis to name the five black musicians who had the greatest influence on his musical development.

Nat King Cole: "He's still my favorite singer. . . . His phrasing was impeccable -- he never ran through words just to get them over with."

Lena Horne: "I was greatly influenced by her performances. She was so dynamic. When I was a kid, I left San Francisco for New York, and I remember seeing her sing for the first time at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel. I was simply mesmerized."

Duke Ellington: "I put him in the same category as George Gershwin. His music is a piece of Americana."

Miles Davis: "His music was 180 degrees different from mine, but he taught me that you couldn't apologize for the way you performed. You have to be your own person."

Stevie Wonder: "I've recorded so much of his music. He can make anything sound good. He's probably influenced more songwriters than anyone else of the last 20 years."

Spacey dropping the dark characters

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kevin Spacey got tired of playing dark, brooding, borderline characters.

"It's been fun on this dark and interesting journey, but I think I'm onto a whole new thing, and it's right for just now," Spacey says in the March issue of Paper magazine.

After playing moody creeps in "Seven," "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," "The Usual Suspects" and "Hurlyburly," Spacey was ready for something different.

"I think I'm through playing characters that are affectless," he said. "I really like playing characters that are affected -- I'm really so much closer to that."

Upcoming are roles in "American Beauty" co-starring Annette Bening and "Ordinary Decent Criminal" with Linda Fiorentino. He also is heading to Broadway for a revival of "The Iceman Cometh."