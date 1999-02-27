TV HALL OF FAME WELCOMES MR. ROGERS, 7 OTHERS

Mr. Rogers' neighborhood was celebrating Saturday night.

Fred Rogers, longtime host of PBS's children's show "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," was one of eight TV Hall of Fame members inducted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Other inductees honored for contributions to television include Carl Reiner, the comedian-writer-producer of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" fame; journalists Jim Lehrer and Robert MacNeil; and "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.

Also honored were producers and former network executives Fred Silverman and Ethel Winant, and the late producer Herbert Brodkin ("Studio One," "The Defenders").

VMI picks Liddy for commencement

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) -- G. Gordon Liddy, the convicted Watergate burglar, says he is used to fusses like the one over his selection as commencement speaker at the Virginia Military Institute.

Liddy, now a conservative radio talk show host, was chosen by the senior class to speak May 15 at the institute's graduation ceremony, though some cadets were upset by the choice.

"I pray, for the good of our beloved institution, that somebody will make an executive decision and politely tell Mr. Liddy that he is not welcome," senior Conor Powell wrote in the student paper.

"It'll be a good deal," Ezra Clark, senior class president, said in defending the choice.

Liddy said he was used to such controversies. "I don't think I should attempt to convince people of my honor, because anything I might say would be correctly suspect of being self-serving," he said Friday.

Liddy wasn't the first choice. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the lone dissenter in the 1996 ruling that ended the school's all-male admissions policy, was asked but declined the invitation.

Famed folk singer defends rap music

LOS ANGELS (AP) -- Noel Paul Stookey of the 1960s group Peter, Paul & Mary says folk music isn't dead -- it's disguised as rap.

"What is rap but Woody Guthrie's 'talking blues' down home, on the street? I think folk's big impact is (still) here," he said Friday.

Peter, Paul & Mary had a string of folk hits, including "Puff, the Magic Dragon," and its members were active in the anti-war and civil rights movements.

At 61, Stookey doesn't consider retiring from the group, which gives about 32 concerts a year.

"We're wedded to each other and to folk music for the rest of our lives," he said. "Even if we can't sing, we can still go down to shake our canes at the White House."

ZZ Top sues over use of song in video

SEATTLE (AP) -- Bearded rockers ZZ Top have filed a $15 million lawsuit accusing Chrysler Corp. of ripping off one of the band's songs in a video clip to promote a new vehicle.

"They are obviously very unhappy that there was an infringement of their material," ZZ Top lawyer Joseph Schleimer of Beverly Hills, Calif., said Friday.

The allegations center on a video promoting the Plymouth Prowler, a $40,000 roadster touted by the automaker as being as American "as rock 'n' roll, bronco-busting and Cajun cooking."

The soundtrack for the clip -- shown to reporters at the 1996 Detroit Auto Show -- contained ZZ Top's 1973 signature hit "La Grange." The song was directly copied off a compact disc without the band's permission, court papers allege.

The demo is "nothing more than an innocent mistake," said Jay Cooney, litigation communications manager for the Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Chrysler, which merged last fall with Daimler-Benz AG to form DaimlerChrysler.

"All we're saying is we'll pay if there's liability, but the fee should be reasonable," Cooney said. The trial is to begin in August.

Pianist Janis returns to play in Cuba

HAVANA -- Pianist and composer Byron Janis, the last major American artist to perform in pre-Castro Cuba, is returning at Cuba's invitation to play and give master classes. He is to give concerts March 10 and 13.

Janis last performed there on Dec. 31, 1958 -- the day before Fidel Castro came to power.

Birthdays

TODAY: Actor Charles Durning is 76. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 68. Football player Bubba Smith is 54.

MONDAY: Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 55. Actor Alan Thicke is 52. Actor-director Ron Howard is 45.

TUESDAY: Author John Irving is 57. Singer Lou Reed is 57. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 37.

WEDNESDAY: Lee Radziwill Ross is 66. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 46. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 37.

THURSDAY: Movie director Scott Hicks ("Shine") is 46. Actor Steven Weber is 38. Actress Stacy Edwards ("Chicago Hope") is 34.

FRIDAY: Actor Dean Stockwell is 63. Magician Penn Jillette is 44. Model Niki Taylor is 24.

SATURDAY: TV personality Ed McMahon is 76. Former Washington D.C. Mayor Marion S. Barry Jr. is 63. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 52.