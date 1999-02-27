DOYLE UP BY TWO AT ACE SENIORS

Allen Doyle overcame a shaky start Saturday to fire a 2-under-par 70, extending his lead to two shots entering the final round of the Ace Group Classic Seniors tournament.

The former college hockey player and Porter Cup champion, whose course-record 64 gave him a one-shot lead after Friday's first round, recovered from two bogeys in the first three holes to finish with a two-day total of 10-under 134.

"The day was kind of tough, but I hung in there," said Doyle, who recorded the best score in last December's Senior PGA Tour qualifying tournament.

Hugh Baiocchi, Graham Marsh and Vicente Fernandez were next at 136. Bruce Fleisher, who owns two victories and a second-place finish in his three senior tour events, is not playing this week after coming down with pneumonia.

Fleisher's two victories in his first two events moved him quickly to the front of this year's rookie class. But Doyle also is included with such fellow rookies as Buffalo's Jim Thorpe, who's at 146, and Howard Twitty.

"You can't get too psyched up about it," Doyle said. "The more people talk about it, the harder it gets."

Armour, Cheesman on top

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tommy Armour III and Barry Cheesman took different paths to leadership of the Tucson Open.

Armour carded a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 in the third round. Cheesman settled for a 69 when he bogeyed the 18th hole. At 10-under 206, the pair was one stroke ahead of Tommy Tolles and Mike Weir, who matched Armour's 67.

Brent Geiberger, Grant Waite, Kirk Triplett. David Toms, Kenny Perry, Jerry Kelly and Gabriel Hjertstedt, who shared the second-round lead with Scott Gump, were two shots off the lead going into today's final round (6 p.m., CNBC).

Gump was in a group of seven at 209, with Corey Pavin and John Daly, four shots behind the leaders.

Webb on verge of LPGA record

GOLD COAST, Australia -- Karrie Webb already has set one LPGA record. Now she's is in position at the Australian Ladies Masters for the best finish ever on the LPGA Tour.

Webb sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the last green for a three-round total of 194, a 54-hole tour record 22-under par. If she finishes two under par today, the Australian will break the existing record of 23-under, shared by South Korean Se Ri Pak (1998) and American Wendy Ward (1997) and Canadian Lisa Walters (1998).