BUSINESS CALENDAR

MONDAY

The Buffalo and Rochester chapters of the New York Restaurant Association will hold a cooking demonstration and dinner meeting at 7 p.m. at Gateway Banquet & Conference Center, 4831 W. Henrietta Road, Rochester. Chef Fritz Sonnenschmidt, culinary dean of the Culinary Institute of America, will discuss "The History of Food and How Upstate New York Has Influenced American Cuisine." Dennis DiPaolo, newly elected chairman of the board for the New York State Restaurant Association, also will speak. The cost is $18. For reservations, Lynn Mauro at 689-2580.

The Engineering Society of Buffalo will hold its monthly Ways and Means/Board of Directors meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Deerwood Country Club, 1818 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. For information, Donna at 873-4455.

Forty Plus of Buffalo Inc., a job search assistance organization, will hold a free informational meeting for prospective participants at 9 a.m. in its 7th floor office at 701 Seneca St. For information, 856-0491.

TUESDAY

The Niagara Falls Boulevard Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen, 2075 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. For information, Ron Sciandra at 696-3785.

The Business Ties Networking Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Shannon's Pub, 5050 Main St., Snyder. New members welcome. For information, Linda Chojnacki at 614-6091.

Buffalo/Niagara Women in Travel will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Two Fountain Plaza. Cocktails and networking begin at 5:30. A "behind the scene" tour of the hotel will follow dinner. For information, Linda Hoerner at 695-6953.

A seminar titled "Indoor Air Pollution" will be held at 7 p.m. at Heritage Country Inn, 8261 Main St., Amherst and on Thursday at the Hamburg Holiday Inn, 5440 Camp Road, Hamburg. The seminars will continue each Tuesday and Thursday during March. For reservations, Lance Orton at 631-8921.

A resume/job search seminar for job seekers of all ages will be conducted by Forty Plus of Buffalo Inc. from 10:05 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. in the organization's 7th floor office at 701 Seneca St. The $35 fee includes a resume book. 856-0491 or 655-4526.

WEDNESDAY

The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at 8 a.m. for a breakfast networking meeting in Olive Tree Restaurant, 5240 Broadway, Lancaster. For information, Kathy Konst at 681-9755. Visitors welcome.

Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, creator of the Theory of Constraints, will present a series of eight interactive satellite sessions on "The Common Sense Approach to Business" on Wednesdays (March 3-May 5) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Advanced Training Center, 275 Oak St. The cost is $500 for all sessions. For information or reservations, Jennifer Tucker at 842-6600, Ext. 161 or 842-6639 (FAX).

Speak for Success, a chapter of Toastmasters International, will meet from 11:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the auditorium at Calspan Corp., 4455 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. The focus of the meeting will be improving public speaking skills. Karen Thompson at 632-7500, Ext. 5010 or Kevin Leous at 515-4950, Ext. 120.

The Engineering Society of Buffalo Retirees will hold a luncheon meeting at noon in the Family Tree Restaurant, 4346 Bailey Ave., Eggertsville. For information, Donna at 873-4455.

Genesee Community College will offer a seminar on "Start Your New Employees Off on the Right Foot!" on Wednesdays (March 3-17) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at its Livingston Campus Center. For information or reservations, 346-5070.

The Northtowns Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association will hold a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Shepherd's Restaurant, 8222 Transit Road, Amherst. "Your Personal Best Dress for Success in the New Millennium" will be presented by Susan Makai. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, Elaine S. Friedhaber at 882-1644.

The International Association of Administrative Professionals will hold its monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Ripa's Restaurant, corner of Walden Avenue and Pavement Road, Lancaster. Patricia Bax, a registered nurse, will discuss "Change Your Perspective -- Change Your Life." Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, Marlene J. Steck at 759-5506.

The Depew-Elma-Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will hold a breakfast networking meeting at 8 a.m. in the Olive Tree Restaurant, 5240 Broadway, Lancaster. Visitors are welcome. For information, Kathy Konst 681-9755.

The Buffalo Networking Group will meet at 8 a.m. at the Original Pancake House, 5479 Main St., Williamsville. For more information, Ward Caldbick at 634-2268.

THURSDAY

Buffalo II Business Networking Group will meet at 7 a.m. at the University Inn and Conference Center, 2401 North Forest Road, Amherst. Guests are welcome. For information, W. Shawn Manley at 651-6130.

The Western New York Business Network, a networking group for sales professionals, will meet at 7:45 a.m. at Shannon's Pub, 5050 Main St., Snyder. New members welcome. For information, Mark Connolly at 893-4774.

The Southtowns Business Network, a leads group, will meet at 8 a.m. at Ebenezer Mill Restaurant in the Southgate Plaza. For information, Sandy Dahn-Rockey at 675-3040 or Judy Fisher at 685-4784.

The National Association of Women Business Owners will present a conference titled "Making Your Business Thrive by Taking Care of You" at 8:30 a.m. at the University Inn and Conference Center, 2401 North Forest Road, Amherst. The cost is $25 for members, $35 non-members. Linda Conte, founder of Adventures Within, will be the luncheon speaker. For information, Jean Fonzi at 832-3020.

Lockport Savings Bank is offering Mortgage Preapproval Day from noon to 6 p.m. at its Grand Island branch, 2435 Grand Island Blvd. The event also will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Niagara Falls branch, Tops International Super Center, 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., and on March 12 from noon to 5:30 p.m at the Williamsville branch, 5190 Sheridan Drive. If a specific home is being considered, interested parties are asked to bring the home's purchase price and property tax information.

The Rotary Club of Buffalo will hold a luncheon meeting at 12:15 p.m. at the Marine Midland Arena. Andrew Dorn, president and chief executive officer for Greater Buffalo Savings Bank, will speak. The public is welcome. For information or reservations, Jeff Hawkes at 854-3397.

The Greater Buffalo Area Community Quality Council will sponsor "Creative Thinking: An Essential Workplace Skill" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wilson Greatbatch Ltd. Corporate Training Center, 9645 Wehrle Drive, Clarence. Guest speaker will be Dr. Gerard Puccio, Center for Creative Studies at State University at Buffalo. For information or reservations, Ann Gallo at 759-5465. Reservations deadline March 3. Cost for non-members $5.

Niagara County Community College, Small Business Development Center, and the Niagara Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor "Do You Have a Bright Business Idea?" from 7 to 9 p.m. at the chamber's office, 345 Third St., Niagara Falls. Registration is $5. For information, 731-3204.

FRIDAY

Buffalo First Networking Group will meet at 7 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 4243 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. For reservations, Katie Clark at 882-0666.

Downtown Toastmasters, a public speaking group, will meet from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in the 19th floor executive board room of M&T Bank, One M&T Plaza. Visitors welcome; free underground parking. Phone Melissa Meehan at 882-9592.

The annual Depew School-Community Business Breakfast will be held at 7:45 a.m. in the Depew High School cafeteria. It will kick off Lifestyles '99, the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce's home and business exposition. For reservations, 686-2260.

The Annual Orchard Park Expo and Trade Show, sponsored by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Orchard Park High School. For information, call Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Office at 662-3366.

SATURDAY

The Western New York Paralegal Association and the Law Office Management Committee of the Bar Association will present its 1999 Seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Inn and Conference Center, 2401 North Forest Road, Amherst. Topics of discussion include "Utilizing Paralegals Cost-Effectively," "Containing Administrative Costs," "Marketing on the Web" and "Forms That Work." For more information/reservations, Mary Anne Nawrocki at 847-5435.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

March 8

The Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Machine Shops Association will hold a joint dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airport Holiday Inn, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Thomas Della Villa from Tompkins Metal Finishing will discuss "A Plating & Process Primer: Material & Process Compatibility." Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. For information, phone Dave Bressett at 684-3343.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of will present Quickbooks User's Group meeting and Y2K discussion from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today and March 15, and on Wednesdays, March 10 and 17, at its Wyoming County office, 401 N. Main St., Warsaw. For information or reservations, Steve Richards at 786-2251.

March 9

Bistro Bookers, a group created to encourage discussion of current provocative non-fiction and fiction from local authors, will hold a review/discussion of "Tuesdays with Morrie: An Old Man, A Young Man and Life's Greatest Lesson" by Mitch Albom at 6:30 p.m. at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, 76 Pearl St. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres begin at 5:30 p.m.; a light dinner will follow. For information, Office of Community Relations at the Buffalo and Erie County Central Library at 858-8900.

A Notary Public Workshop, to prepare individuals for the Notary Public state exam, will be offered by the Office of Lifelong Learning at Fredonia State College from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in 179 Fenton Hall. For information, 673-3177.

March 10

The Western New York Venture Association will present a business opportunity and investment forum from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Buffalo/Niagara Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Attorney William H. Skeels IV of LawSight Inc., and Jonathan Arneault, president of Velocity Inc., will be the presenters.

Robert Morris Associates will hold a breakfast meeting at 7:45 a.m. at The Buffalo Club, 388 Delaware Ave. Richard Deitz, regional economist for the Buffalo branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will discuss "Economic Outlook: The National and Local Economies." The cost is $15. For reservations, Lori Wienke at 848-3249.

The University at Buffalo will hold an informational session for its executive and professional MBA programs at 8 a.m. in 106 Jacobs Management Center, North Campus, Amherst. To register, 645-3200.

Buffalo/Niagara Partnership will host a free member orientation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at its office, 300 Main Place Tower. For information, 852-2762, Ext. 222.

The NACM Buffalo Chapter of the Credit and Financial Development Division will hold an educational dinner meeting at 6 p.m. at Amherst Holiday Inn, 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. John Dosher from the Erie County District Attorney's office will discuss "White Collar Crime in Business and Finance." Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. For information or reservations, Patricia Fenn at 894-2255, Ext. 115.

March 11

The Independent Insurance Agents' Association of Western New York will hold its meeting at noon in Chef's Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. The focus of discussion will be "Invest Practical Education," a program for local high school students to gain employment with insurance agencies. For information, call 832-7900. Reservations deadline March 8.

The Buffalo Job Service Employer Committee will sponsor a breakfast seminar from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sheraton-Airport, Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. A panel discussion will focus on issues relating to Workers' Compensation, including the law, preventive measures, adjudication process and re-employment. $15 per person. Reservations deadline March 5. For information, Patrick Sullivan at 631-7897 or Carolyn Bright at 851-2753.