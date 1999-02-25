REGISTERED NURSES UNION TO MEET ON LAYOFFS

The officers of the United Professional Nurses Association were to meet with Lockport Memorial Hospital's nursing management team today to discuss how many layoffs there will be among registered nurses at the financially strapped hospital.

After a five-hour meeting of the union's executive board broke up Thursday night, UNPA staff and program director Edwin J. Robisch said, "The way it looks now, and this could change (today), we're looking at 10 bodies (losing their jobs)."

In all, an estimated 50 to 60 persons could lose their jobs when the dust clears at Lockport Memorial. President and Chief Executive Officer Erich J. Wolters said the goal is to save $1.5 million on payroll.

Wolters said the exact number of layoffs won't be known until late today. He said an analysis of bumping rights within each of the hospital's four unions is still going on. "It's very complicated," he said.

Robisch said hospital management faxed the union a list of 30 nurses Thursday afternoon whose jobs could be impacted by the cutbacks. He emphasized those were not all to be laid off, but their status could be affected.

The nurses' union was reviewing the work assignments and bumping rights of the affected nurses Thursday. Robisch said the goal was to interpret the contract language in such a way as to minimize actual job cuts and damage to patient care.

Robisch said the goal of today's meeting will be to clarify the hospital's plans. He said nurses will likely to asked to switch specialty unit assignments or change shifts to avoid layoff.

The contract says when there are layoffs, the workers with the least seniority are to be laid off, but there are three species of nurses: per diem, part-time, and full-time. "It does get rather complex," Robisch said.

The hospital board this week decided on the layoffs.