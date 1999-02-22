REPORT: TURNER, NBC COULD START IN 2000

NBC and Turner Sports are considering starting their new professional football league in May 2000, according to a report in Electronic Media that cites anonymous sources.

The league, which the companies have been discussing since losing television rights to the National Football League a year ago, would have 12 teams in top television markets. The new league will play games on a May-through-September schedule and would be unveiled next month.

A spokesman for Turner Sports said the two companies continue to study the new league's feasibility.

"It's pure speculation on announcing next month," said Greg Hughes, a Turner spokesman. NBC couldn't be reached to comment.

Electronic Media also reported that one person familiar with the talks said the idea could be scrapped at the last minute.

Electronic Media reported that host cities being considered include Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Houston; Los Angeles; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; San Antonio; and Salt Lake City.