LADY VOLS' WIN STREAK SNAPPED

Katrina Hibbert made a three-point play with 11.7 seconds left and No. 23 LSU upset No. 1 Tennessee, 72-69, Sunday, ending the Lady Vols' 31-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference.

Hibbert, who scored 18 points, put LSU ahead, 70-69, in the closing seconds. Marie Ferdinand, who had 16 points, added two foul shots for the final margin.

LSU (20-6, 10-4) held on to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in school history. The Lady Vols (25-2, 13-1) last lost a conference game to Auburn in the 1997 SEC tournament.

In other women's basketball news, Kim Perrot, the starting point guard for the two-time WNBA champion Houston Comets, has a brain tumor, sources with the team told the Houston Chronicle.