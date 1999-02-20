VICKY'S LOYALTY IS TESTED; CARLY'S VALENTINE'S DAY IS A DISASTER

All My Children: Braden told Ryan that he'd help him beat the rape charges, which involved exposing Kit's past as a con artist. Despite a raging blizzard, Marian and Stuart exchanged their wedding vows. Mateo panicked when Max went missing, unaware that Raquel had hidden the boy at the hunting lodge. Mateo was overjoyed when Raquel later turned up at Wildwind, Max in tow. Erica discovered David's file on Adam after their rental car got stuck in the snow and figured out that Adam is the father of Liza's baby. Joe promised to work with Jake to cure Dixie's heart ailment. Coming: Mateo catches on to Raquel's schemes.

Another World: Grant and Cindy teamed up to make sure that Marley stays quiet, before she brings both of them down. Paulina made a decision regarding Tito. Alli came upon some shocking news that could ruin Cameron and Amanda's wedding and debated over whether to use it. Matt questioned Jordan's influence over the Cory family, as Stark endeavored to find out more about his past. Grant tested Vicky's loyalty, leading to a confrontation with a protective Jake. Cass was taken aback by a familiar face in town. Coming: Jordan faces a pair of adversaries.

As the World Turns: Eddie looked forward to his Valentine's Day plans, but news of his activities proved devastating to Georgia. Jack had an important question to ask Julia. Although Ben and Camille wanted to see if they could make a fresh start in their relationship, they faced unexpected challenges. Margo's family encountered danger as she persisted with her undercover investigation. Molly tried to be of assistance to Carly, but Carly's Valentine's Day turned out to be a disaster. Coming: Eddie goes after what he wants.

Bold and Beautiful: Raymond returned to Los Angeles with C.J. and Darla after agreeing to talk with Amber. Rick was tormented by the thought of his impending wedding and found comfort with Kimberly. Raymond confronted Amber, who reluctantly admitted that she could be carrying his baby. When Sally learned about the paternity situation from C.J., she decided that she and C.J. must stop the wedding, though C.J. was concerned that it would be the baby who would suffer. On the wedding day, Sally faced off against Amber, told her that she knew all about the baby, and said that Rick would know everything, too. Coming: Amber must make a decision.

Days of Our Lives: Mike professed his love for Carrie and they shared a passionate kiss. However, Mike pulled back before they went through with making love, not wanting to complicate things between Carrie and Austin. They were unaware that a stunned Austin had watched their embrace, as did Sami, who turned up, after Austin fled. Vivian tampered with Stefano's remote device, then played along when he supposedly changed her mood. Lila sensed something strange about Hope, and wondered whether she could really be Gina. Coming: Stefano puts pressure on "Gina."

General Hospital: Nikolas kissed Katherine, but wasn't ready to make love with her. Furious when Stefan refused to call a truce, a shaken Alexis left and crashed her car. Jax rescued the unconscious Alexis, who later teamed up with Jason to help him keep Michael. Sonny informed Jason of Carly's betrayal and urged him to flee with Michael, but Jason claimed that Carly had simply panicked. Tammy went along with Luke and Felicia's suggestion that she run Kelly's. Luke couldn't look past Laura's bond with Stefan, despite her confession of love for him. Coming: Ned has a proposal for Felicia.

Guiding Light: Following their wedding, Michelle and Danny's first night as a married couple turned out differently then either expected. Michelle still wasn't in the clear as Danny came up with further tests for her. After Susan uncovered Holly's plans, Holly was forced to change tactics and take drastic action. Annie made a sacrifice as the day for her trial drew nearer. Drew and Ray conspired to pull the wool over Jesse's eyes. Coming: Ben takes advantage of Blake.

One Life to Live: Will and Jessica were trapped in an elevator due to an electrical failure. Cristian started to comfort Rosanne, who believed that Will had stood her up, but they wound up giving in to unexpected passion. Nora began having contractions, and Sam braved a storm to rush her to the hospital. Dorian had to be rescued when her car got stuck in the snow. R.J. found Dorian, who blamed Viki for her latest predicament and swore revenge on her. Max and Kelly continued to be drawn together. Coming: Nora's life is at risk.

Port Charles: When Joe moved in with Karen, Frank seized the opportunity to plant a listening device in their apartment. Frank felt guilty, however, when Joe asked him to be his best man. Ellen told Lucy that she wants nothing to do with the man from her past. Later, Sebastian helped Ellen when she was trapped by a blizzard. As Eve lay between life and death following being caught in an avalanche, Kevin declared that he's falling in love with her. But Eve was crushed when she later learned that Kevin had gone to visit Lucy. Coming: Sebastian has a gift for Ellen.

Sunset Beach: Francesca planted the hidden cameras in A.J.'s room, but was caught when A.J. unexpectedly returned. Olivia then arrived to see A.J. and Francesca kissing, and kicked A.J. out of her house. Gabi accepted Ricardo's proposal, while Antonio learned that his transfer had been turned down, at Carmen's request. Francesca realized that she had a tape of Gabi and Antonio making love, and ordered Gabi to retrieve $200,000 from the police evidence room, or else have the tape made public. Coming: Carmen comes between Gabi and Ricardo.

Young and Restless: Ashley quarreled with Rafael, fearing that a public scandal over the painting could lead to John learning that he's not her real father. Paul visited Alice to try to get information about Millie, but left when Al arrived and wanted to see some ID. Nick offered to help Sharon regarding the problem with Cassie's adoptive mother, but a frustrated Sharon brushed him off, rather than take Chris' advice to live as a family. Brad was able to access the Forrester file on Victor's computer, and altered the information on it. Michael told Victor that Diane would agree to the divorce if she's given a seat on the board of directors, which Victor believed that Jack had set up. Coming: Callie feels trapped by Trey.