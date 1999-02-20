Restaurant inspections are conducted by the Niagara County Health Department.

Every establishment that serves food is evaluated at least annually by the department. Restaurants rated as high-risk, because they serve children or the elderly, or serve foods that require a lot of processing or are prepared hours or days before serving, are inspected at least twice a year.

There is no rating for exemplary restaurants; only violations are noted.

LEWISTON

Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road. No violations. Inspected Jan. 21.

LOCKPORT

Heritage Manor of Lockport, 41 Lexington Court. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: Two (unlabeled liquid in pitcher next to sink; staff not to be in kitchen at food preparation or serving times). Inspected Jan. 6.

Little Tykes Child Care Center, 6630 Lincoln Ave. Critical violations: One (need to use thermometer for testing meat temperatures). Sanitation, design, etc.: One (dishes and utensils need to be sanitized when manually washed). Inspected Jan. 22.

Long John Silver's, 5802 South Transit Road. No violations. Inspected Jan. 27.

NEWFANE

Faith Lutheran Church, 2730 Transit Road. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: One (interior of microwave needs to be cleaned, corrected). Inspected Jan. 7.

NIAGARA FALLS

New San Juan Tavern, 2128 Main St. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: One (no visible thermometer in refrigerator). Inspected Jan. 7.

NORTH TONAWANDA

Spruce Elementary School, 195 Spruce St. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: One (some rusty metal shelves need to be painted). Inspected Jan. 27.

Kids Klub Preschool and Day Care, 7416 Campbell Blvd. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: Two (dust accumulation on louvers, lights and edges of hood; dish machine not rinsing at proper hot water temperature). Inspected Jan. 6. As of reinspection Jan. 8, all previous violations have been corrected.

Little Club, 216 Oliver St. No violations. Only prepackaged snacks, no food preparation. Inspected Jan. 22.

TOWN OF ROYALTON

A & J's Pizza Shop, 6225 Wolcottsville Road. Critical violations: One (macaroni and cheese on top of steam table needs to be reheated to proper temperature, corrected). Sanitation, design, etc.: Two (take-out boxes and onions need to be stored up off floor; accumulation of dust and grease need to be cleaned off hood louvers). Inspected Jan. 8. As of reinspection Feb. 5, all previous violations corrected.

The Gasport Cafe, 4443 Main St. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: Three (three-compartment sink needs faucet and cold water handle, parts on order; dust and grease accumulation on pipes in hood; new light shield needed over steam table). Inspected Jan. 8. As of reinspection Feb. 2, no critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: One (dust and grease accumulation on pipes in hood, scheduled for cleaning this week). All other previous violations corrected.

WHEATFIELD

Frontier Volunteer Fire Company No. 4, 2176 Liberty Drive. No violations. Inspected Jan. 19.

YOUNGSTOWN

Nolan's One Stop, 311 Main St. No critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: Six (all refrigerators need thermometers; opening in ceiling tile next to pizza oven needs to be covered; hot water needed in three-compartment sink due to plumbing leak; water needed in restroom; thermometer needed to test hot and cold foods; sanitizer needed for three-compartment sink and wiping cloths). Inspected Dec. 29. As of reinspection Jan. 22, no critical violations. Sanitation, design, etc.: One (proper hair restraints needed, corrected). All previous violations remain corrected.

NIAGARA COUNTY

Pine Hill Coffee Service, S-3538 California Road, Orchard Park. Mobile unit inspected at Joe Cecconi's on Military Road, Niagara Falls. No violations. All items prepackaged. Inspected Feb. 2. (service was licensed through Erie County).