MONTHS LATER, TRAGIC DEATH STILL HAUNTS NEGOTIATOR

Mark P. Mann always could find a place to set aside the tragedies of police work, but he just can't shake the horror he witnessed last November.

In the eyes of other police officers, the senior State Police investigator is a hero for trying to prevent a suicide, a monumental effort that put him at risk of contracting hepatitis and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

He failed to save a man, and now that night keeps coming back to him. He can't help second-guessing himself. Maybe, he wonders, if he had said something different, the troubled young Akron man would be alive today.

Mann is one of 13 State Police hostage negotiators in Western New York.

These specialists almost always dissuade desperate and mentally unstable individuals from harming themselves and those they take hostage.

The payoff is big -- saving lives. But when things go wrong, the downside packs a devastating emotional wallop, requiring intense debriefings and counseling.

In Mann's case, he persuaded the young man to release two hostages, but success was short-lived. A deadly struggle soon followed, ending in a horrific suicide.

It all started at 2 a.m. Nov. 12 when Mann was summoned to Akron from the State Police Station in Clarence.

The young man, recently released from a mental health facility, had found his girlfriend and best friend alone in a second-floor apartment. He thought the worst.

Armed with a shotgun, he fired a round through the floor, and the slug nearly struck a couple sleeping in the first-floor residence. State police and the Erie County sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene.

With the butt of the gun, the gunman slammed his friend on the head, causing a severe gash that required medical treatment. But he

refused to let the two leave.

Mann, an 18-year State Police veteran, followed up on some initial telephone contact made by State Police Sgt. David Forsyth, who was assisted by Senior Investigator Thomas Rash.

Within five minutes, the girlfriend was freed.

The gunman told police he wanted to end his life, but Mann kept him talking.

"You don't have the problems I have," the gunman said.

"So, I told him how I lost my father in the past year to diabetes. How they took off both his legs. We talked. He wanted to know if they were going to send in the SWAT team so he could go out in a blaze of glory, and I told him it was 'just me and you.'

"I told him you're a young man and though your problems may be insurmountable, there's nothing more precious than life itself. The worst part is, I thought I had this kid coming in. He agreed to surrender."

At 4 a.m., he asked Mann for cigarettes and beer. Police suspected he already had been drinking.

"I said how about coffee and cigarettes, and he agreed. I suggested he send his friend down to get them and when he did, we snatched the friend, and I volunteered to bring up the coffee and cigarettes.

"He said 'I wanted to meet you.' When I got to the doorway and looked up the steps and our eyes met, I knew this was trouble. He was very agitated. He started going up and down the stairs with the shotgun against his right temple.

"At one point, he lay down in the stairwell, and he tried to pull the trigger. He was twitching, and I begged him not to do it."

He didn't, but circumstances grew even more desperate because the gunman started telling Mann he was going to put the police in a situation where they would have to take his life.

"I want to get out. You're going to have to do something. I'll be right with you. I'm just going to smoke my last cigarette," the gunman said.

"Then he comes down very calmly and says 'I'm coming out.' His whole demeanor has changed, and that's when I knew he was going to exit the residence," Mann said.

The gunman looked at Mann and said, "I'm going to come out shooting."

"I said don't make me do this, and he came right at me. He started to move the gun away from his head, and that's when I engaged him. I grabbed the barrel of the shotgun. I had it neutralized, and then he put his head in the target zone and pulled the trigger."

At 4:30 a.m., the gunman's life ended in a deafening blast. Mann was blinded by blood and body tissue. His right arm went numb. He was certain it had been blown off.

Then Forsyth pulled him from the hallway.

But he has relived the nightmare again and again.

Mann remembers walking past the gunman's mother and brother.

"They looked at me like I let them down. It was traumatic. I felt sorry for them."

Mann walked into a restroom and looked at himself in the mirror.

"I was all covered with blood."

He was rushed to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst, where he received hepatitis booster shots and a high-powered cocktail of drugs to fend off possible HIV infection.

Now, more than three months later, Mann will see a doctor this week for what has become routine examinations to determine if he has contracted an infection. The checkups will continue at least until May.

Even if he does receive a clean bill of health, he says he always will live with the agony of wondering whether he could have done something more to save the distraught young man.

Maj. Michael F. McManus, the Troop A commander, thinks not.

He says he still marvels at the devotion Mann displayed that night.

"Mark Mann did a magnificent job. He expended every bit of emotional energy he could to reach this young man," McManus said.

The major should know. He was 6 feet from the gun blast.

"It's just unfortunate. Sometimes alcohol and youth can lead to tragedy," McManus said.

Mann is receiving counseling, but he says working full time has been the best therapy.

Still, he remains haunted.

"I always said there's a place you can put everything, but something like this, there's just no place to put it."