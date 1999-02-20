ANTHONY J. PINIALIS, OWNED MR. CHEF'S TAKEOUT

Anthony J. Pinialis, who owned and operated Mr. Chef's Takeout in the 1970s, died Thursday (Feb. 18, 1999) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Pinialis, 81, of 60th Street, was born in Niagara Falls and graduated from Niagara Falls High School.

During World War II, he served in the Army in both the European and Middle Eastern theaters.

Before owning Mr. Chef's he had been associated with Freddies Cigar Store on 19th Street.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War.

Pinialis was an avid sportsman and enjoyed baseball and horse-racing.

Survivors include his wife, the former Gertrude C. Amato; two sons, Anthony and Michael, both of Margarita Island, Venezuela; a sister, Ann Shaeck of Rochester; and two grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Charles Catholic Church, 5604 Lindbergh Ave., Niagara Falls.

[Ulrich].