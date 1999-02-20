AIRLINES GETTING Y2K JITTERS

While some people hoping to fly next New Year's may be concerned about inflated fares, uncertain plans or disruptions by the Year 2000 bug, the airlines have come to grips with a related problem: their own fear that nervous or uncertain passengers will cancel their trips.

The airlines' solution? The major lines have made all fares to popular destinations nonrefundable for flights from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10, 2000.

"Nonrefundable" is a common restriction for discounted fares, but the top-dollar, full-fare tickets are always refundable -- indeed, that is one of their biggest selling points.

When low-fare passengers complain about change fees or other restrictions, the airlines typically note that if they want to avoid such restrictions, they should buy a full-fare ticket.

But consumer jitters over the Year 2000 problem and the likelihood of speculative buying associated with millennium holiday packages have prompted the airlines to impose the "no refund" restriction on all price categories to certain popular destinations, according to a report in Travel Weekly, a trade publication.