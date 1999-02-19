MOZART'S 'REQUIEM': A GRAND FINALE INDEED

If you approach Mozart's "Requiem" from the standpoint of cut-and-dried realism, then this is what you can say: The composer was commissioned to write a requiem Mass and died before completing it.

The bare bones of that truism evidently cried out for embellishment by various members of Mozart's public, because, after all, this guy was the most fluid of musical geniuses.

Someone who routinely composed masterworks filled with grace and power needed (in the public imagination) a more mythic way of departing from this mortal coil.

The mysterious stranger who paid for the work was supposed to be supernatural or part of a plot to murder the composer for unspoken misdeeds or, as in the movie "Amadeus," a jealous compatriot of Mozart's who sought to break the man's spirit.

The mundane facts of the matter hint, as the program notes for Friday's concert reminded readers, that a wannabe composer paid Mozart to write this glorious work so that the poseur could claim it as his own creation.

When it was finally finished, it was due to the efforts of his former pupil Franz Xaver Sussmayr (not the amateur hack), who took the unfinished sketches, meshed them with the completed parts and filled in the blanks. The result is one of the triumphs of music.

Friday night's concert in St. Paul's Cathedral used Mozart's "Requiem" as the grand finale to an all-Mozart fest.

Leading up to that point was a pair of works that acted as appetite whetters. Members of the Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra, under the effective direction of Dale Adelmann, combined with organist Jeremy S. Bruns for a delightful rendition of the opening work, Mozart's Sonata in C Major, K. 336. Then the choirs came out.

Adelmann and Bruns, his assistant, have turned the various choirs of St. Paul's Cathedral into polished ensembles able to cope with the complexities of Mozart's music.

This made listening to their version of the delicate and sublime, if relatively short, "Ave verum corpus" a tautly focused joy.

Still, all of this was leading up to the Requiem, and St. Paul's was almost filled to capacity with an audience primed for good things.

The four vocal soloists were all in fine form with soprano Cristen Gregory and alto Margaret Kuhl particularly effective in the "Tuba mirum" section of the Requiem, while tenor Timothy Schuman and bass-baritone Brian Zunner stood out in the "Benedictus."

Adelmann's direction throughout was a model of economy, with subtle movements cueing the forces, opting for precision instead of flamboyant air cutting. He guided the choir and orchestra into the work's first dramatic moments with focused panache and, for the most part, kept the ensemble fixed on the moment as they moved through the piece to its massive choir and drumroll-powered finale.

Was this a perfect performance? No. There were moments where the tempo seemed rushed or the timpani seemed muffled, but those were all subjective judgments and didn't hinder the overall results. Perfection shows up on recordings where you can stop, redo and fix things in the mix, but it is elusive in a concert situation.

The wonder is in the journey to the heart of the moment.

It is enough to have great music played by well trained, committed musicians and the visceral excitement of a live, no-holds-barred performance like the one Friday night in St. Paul's Cathedral.

