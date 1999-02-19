CHASE ENDS WITH MAN'S ARREST

A Buffalo man led police on a foot chase Friday on the city's East Side before being apprehended on drug possession charges.

Peter DeBose, 20, of Landon Street, discarded a large bag containing nine packages of heroin and two bags of crack cocaine as police pursued him along Fillmore Avenue at about 7:15 p.m., Officer Jose Colon reported.

DeBose was allegedly blocking pedestrian traffic in the area when officers Colon and Jeff Weyand approached him. DeBose fled the vicinity on foot before being apprehended by the two officers. After a struggle with police, he was taken into custody.

DeBose was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.