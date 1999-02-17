TALIBAN OFFICIAL SAYS BIN LADEN LEFT AFGHANISTAN ON HIS OWN

A top official of Afghanistan's Taliban-led government said Wednesday that Osama bin Laden, the exiled Saudi wanted in the bombings of American embassies in Africa, is no longer in Afghanistan.

Abdul Hakeem Mujahid, a Taliban diplomat assigned to the United Nations, said bin Laden decided to leave Afghanistan on his own in recent days.

"We do not know where he is," Mujahid said. "He is not in the area of control of the Taliban."

If bin Laden is on the run and his perceived plan for additional terrorist activities is disrupted, it would be a welcome development, said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.