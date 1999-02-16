WITH SUNDANCE, A BUFFALO FILMMAKER ENTERS THE BIG RING

So what's it like to become semi-famous, chat with Robert Redford and field come-ons from Hollywood studios, all before your 29th birthday?

"It's very nice," said documentary filmmaker Nanette Burstein. "It's very exciting.

"Everyone's very nice," she said by phone from Los Angeles late last week. People keep taking her to lunch in "very nice" restaurants.

Very polite for a 28-year-old woman speaking to her umpteenth reporter of the month. Sure, she has come a long way from Kenmore and Nichols School, but she's obviously over the wonder of it all. "The shock," she agreed, "has definitely worn off."

Last month, Ms. Burstein was one of the independent filmmakers boosted by the 15th annual Sundance Film Festival, winning a special jury award for "On the Ropes," a film she directed with Brett Morgen.

The film, following the lives of boxers at the gym in Bedford-Stuyvesant where Mike Tyson got his start, was hailed for its evocation of the lives of three fighters. "Does for boxing what 'Hoop Dreams' did for basketball," was one critic's thumbnail summary.

Like "Dreams," the contests in "On the Ropes" take on metaphorical weight as the film explores their battle to make a life for themselves outside the ring.

There's the mother of two who gets swept up in a drug raid. There's the boxer who has to decide whether it's harder to fight for knockouts in the ring or for an education at school.

"They're fighting for some dignity in life," said Ms. Burstein. "It's the story of how they try to get out of their situations that's so compelling."

The most talented of the three has to struggle with whether to ditch the trainer who made him the fighter he is.

Then there's the trainer, an ex-con woulda-been who deals with having wasted his own potential by trying to find a worthy student who will go all

the way. "It's a quest for redemption," she said.

Ms. Burstein said she started to see the potential in a film based on people at the gym after she started working out there. The 5-foot-3, 102-pound filmmaker was told she had natural talent, but has not boxed competitively. "I just do it for exercise," she said.

She went from the Utah film festival to Los Angeles, where she has begun entertaining feelers from Hollywood institutions interested in a fictional treatment of the film.

"There's a chance I'd be one of the producers," she said. She has heard, she said, that Brad Silberling, the director who made "City of Angels," has expressed interest in directing a feature version.

The film itself will be released in 10 cities this summer.

As it stands now, Buffalo will not be among them. Ms. Burstein, who went from Nichols School to New York University's film school, hasn't yet found in Western New York a worthy subject for her kind of film.

Still, her parents, who live in Kenmore, are very proud -- even though she's not a doctor.

Ms. Burstein has two older sisters, both doctors, following in the footsteps of her dentist father. "I guess I'm the black sheep of the family," she said, laughing.

"I always said the kids could do anything they wanted to do," said Marna Burstein, her tremendously proud mother. When Nanette decided to take her junior year in high school abroad, Mrs. Burstein said, she returned from Barcelona with a pink Mohawk haircut.

"She was tough when she was a teen-ager," she said. It made sense, in a way, that she would find such a terrific story in a boxing gym.

Mrs. Burstein said she hoped that her daughter would be able to work out a deal that would allow the film to be shown in Buffalo.

It could be a week before the final details are hammered out, Nanette Burstein said. It could be a month.

Even after a studio optioned the rights to make "On the Ropes" into a feature film, it would be another year or so before a screenwriter turned out a script.

All of which does not guarantee that her story will appear on the big screen in a theater near you. She's not holding her breath.

There are many production deals in Tinseltown, she said, "but few actually get made."

Still, she's not complaining. The Sundance honor has already made it a lot easier to get a meeting to pitch story ideas than it once was, Ms. Burstein said.

"It's opened up a whole new world."