STUDY SAYS DOCTORS FAIL TO NOTICE ABUSE-RELATED HEAD INJURIES IN BABIES

Doctors failed to notice abuse-related head injuries in toddlers and babies nearly a third of the time in a new study.

They were especially likely to miss such injuries in white children from two-parent homes.

"We all have our particular preconceived notions of what child abuse would look like. But, in fact, it's not a problem that's isolated to children of color or those from single-parent families," said Dr. Carole Jenny, a pediatrician who led the study while at Children's Hospital in Denver.

The study, published in today's Journal of the American Medical Association, said doctors missed even life-threatening brain hemorrhaging and skull fractures.

Prompted by the case of a brain-damaged child who had been brought to the Denver hospital nine times before being correctly diagnosed, Ms. Jenny and her colleagues reviewed medical charts on 173 children under 3.

They found that 54 of the children, or 31 percent, had abuse-related injuries that weren't caught for an average of seven days. Five of the children died.