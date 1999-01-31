SOLOISTS TACKLE ADVENTUROUS PROGRAM

The Buffalo Chamber Soloists, like various other ensembles around the area, contains a fair number of Buffalo Philharmonic players. The crucial difference between this group and the others lies in the direction of Andrew Bisantz and some relatively adventurous concert programming.

While the Buffalo Chamber Soloists weren't playing the more avant garde aspects of 20th century music espoused at many of the University at Buffalo outings or the baroque stylings favored by the Ars Nova Musicians, they managed to create their own niche. Their concert on Sunday afternoon featured infrequently played works by major composers from the last two centuries -- Wagner, Barber and Stravinsky.

For those who think Richard Wagner was all about large scale operas filled with brash orchestration, his "Siegfried Idyll" would have been a revelation. There were delicate textures, clearly defined lines and a gracious air to the proceedings that bespoke the piece's origins as a present for Wagner's wife Cosima. The professionalism of the group was evident not only in their treatment of the work but in an ability to keep their concentration, focusing on the music at hand rather than the errant microphone test that sullied the air during the last few minutes of their performance.

Samuel Barber's 10-minute mini-opera, "A Hand Of Bridge," featured four vocalists seated around a table and ostensibly playing a hand of bridge. The libretto has each of the players call out bids before taking the listener into their own private musings. One pair is made up of a philandering husband whose wife can only think about a hat she wishes to buy even as he dreams of another woman. The other pair included a man who has some pretty salacious sexual fantasies while his partner reminisces about the philanderer and how he used to pay attention to her.

While the music was interesting, the balances between the orchestra and the singers was difficult to manage, with only the philanderer (played by Jeffrey Halili) having the vocal heft to project beyond the instrumentalists with any sort of conviction.

Audio balances were a distraction during the last piece on the program as well -- Igor Stravinsky's "L'Histoire du Soldat" -- albeit an infrequent guest at the proceedings. The problem herein was due as much to Stravinsky's scoring as it was to the fact that narrator Mary Charbonnet was inadequately amplified for those portions of the composition that laid her voice over a bed of brass and percussion.

Still, this fable of folly, dealing with the devil and refusing to stop while ahead, is an interesting hybrid of poetics and music. Neither opera nor oratorio, this work has the narrator filling up spaces uninhabited by music, the musicians playing long sections of instrumental filler and, finally, an occasional joining of the two into a songspiel of sorts.

REVIEW

The Buffalo Chamber Soloists conducted by Andrew Bisantz

Sunday afternoon in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Avenue