HONOR ROLL

Margaret Micko of Buffalo has received the Recruiting Volunteers Award from the American Diabetes Association.

She was presented the award at a recent luncheon in recognition of "her leadership and enthusiasm" while serving on local and affiliate levels for six years.

The luncheon was held to applaud the many efforts by volunteers in helping to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Gary R. Bichler, president of Ciminelli Construction Co., has been named chairman of the fourth annual Birdies on the Boulevard fund-raiser for the Mental Health Association of Erie County.

Featuring an 18-hole miniature golf course throughout Boulevard Mall, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

Bichler, a Syracuse University alumnus, has been in management in the construction and food industries for nearly two decades and has served on the Mental Health Association's board.

Josephine A. Bednarz has been elected chairwoman of Greater Buffalo Metropolitan Crime Stoppers for 1999.

Other officers elected last month include the vice chairman, Robert M. Racle, and secretary, Carol M. Shaw, both of whom were elected to three-year terms on the board of directors, and treasurer, John C. Travers.

Also elected to three-year terms on the board were Louis L. Berger, Gary Geitter, Robert Niedermayer, Earl M. Springborn and William Zenosky.

Charles W. Termini has been elected chairman of the Erie County Youth Services Board, an adjunct of the Department of Youth Services.

Also elected recently were the first vice chairwoman, Sylvia Lipowski; second vice chairman, Paul A. Beyer; treasurer, Mark F. Klyczek; and secretary, Vernice Williams.

The board advises the department and makes recommendations on nearly $1 million a year in funding for more than 70 youth programs.

Robert P. Fine, senior member of Hurwitz & Fine, PC, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Departmental Judicial Screening Committee for the Fourth Judicial Screening Department by Presiding Justice M. Dolores Denman of the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, of State Supreme Court.

The 13-member committee is responsible for the evaluation of candidates for vacancies on State Supreme Court and the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, which includes Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

A member of the Erie County Bar Association, Fine serves on the Executive Committee of the State Bar Association's Business Law Section. He also has served on the Selection Committee for Magistrate Judges for U.S. District Court's Western District of New York. He is a member of the board of directors of Roswell Park Cancer Institute and secretary of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. He is chairman of the Retirement Plan Endowment Committee for the United Jewish Federation.

Joseph Sgroi of H. Joseph Sgroi & Associates has been elected president of the Mercy Hospital Foundation board of trustees.

Other officers named Tuesday to one-year terms include the first vice president, Kathy Lawley Best; second vice president, James McGuire; treasurer, Patrick F. Reilly; and secretary, Edward C. Cosgrove.

Members of the board of trustees include Richard A. Aubrecht, Dr. Anthony J. Bonner, Patrick J. Carmody, Robert L. Cieslica, Robert J. Dauer, Dennis J. Dombek, Frank G. Downing, Howard T. Ford, Mary M. Kresse, Virginia Lyons, Sheila Marie Walsh and William M. Weir.

Sharon Watkinson, a professor and chairman of the theater and fine arts department at Niagara University, recently received a special commendation from the Eugene O'Neill Society for her efforts in organizing the society's first major international conference of scholars. More than 60 participants from 10 countries attended the January conference at Bermuda College in Hamilton, Bermuda. They presented papers and exchanged ideas about the late O'Neill, an American playwright and four-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

Ms. Watkinson did her doctoral work on O'Neill while in graduate school at New York University.

Janette Thomas, a professor of physical and life sciences at Alfred State College, recently was named second runner-up as Health Information Management Professional of the Year by "ADVANCE for Health Information Professionals" magazine.

She was nominated for the honor, which recognizes significant contributions to the health information management industry, by Michelle Green, an associate professor of physical and life sciences at Alfred State.

A member of the Alfred State faculty since 1979, Ms. Thomas has an associate's degree in medical record technology from Alfred State; a bachelor's degree in medical record administration from Daemen College and a master's degree in professional studies from Alfred University.

Richard Sikora will be installed as president of the Fire Bell Club of Buffalo, a service and support group to the Buffalo Fire Department, on Friday, Feb. 19.

Other officers to be installed by Buffalo Firee Commissioner Cornelius Keane at the club's 32nd annual installation dinner include the vice president, Lee Bowers; treasurer, Jack Supple; secretary, Sanford Beckman, and marshall, James Duggan.

Board members are Albert Duke, Gerald Sikora, Jerome McIntee and Paul Seitz.

Firefighter Christopher Ray of Ladder 9 will be presented the club's Rookie of the Year award during the dinner, which will be held at the Holiday Inn, Genesee Street and Holtz Drive.

Winners have been announced in the annual essay contest held in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Jamestown. A total of 280 essays were received from students in fifth through eighth grades on the topic of how the world could be a better place if differences among people were recognized and appreciated.

The winners are:

Grade 5 -- First place, Jillian Parsons, Jefferson Middle School; second place, Alyssa May Schwartz, Fenner Elementary School; and third place, Matthew Barrett, Holy Family Catholic School.

Grade 6 -- First, Lindsay McCormack, Holy Family Catholic School; second, Meaghan Stronz, Persell Middle School; and third, Mike Proctor, Holy Family Catholic School.

Grade 7 -- First, Kevin Christner; second, Marty Skelton; and third, Ryan Palmer, all of Holy Family Catholic School.

Grade 8 -- First, Lisa Caronia, Holy Family Catholic School; second, Michael Mistretta, Persell Middle School; and third (a tie), Joslin Marie Bane and Sarah Taylor, both of Persell Middle School.

The prizes were U.S. Savings Bonds provided by Jamestown Savings Bank, Marine Midland Bank, Fleet Bank Lake Shore Savings Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank.