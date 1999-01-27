EDUCATION FOUNDATION TAPS MCGOWAN AS PRESIDENT

Lawrence T. McGowan of East Amherst has been elected president of the Williamsville Education Foundation Inc., a private fund-raising organization for the Williamsville School District.

McGowan, who has served as vice president of the organization for the last two years, is managing director of Arbor Capital Management.

Other officers are: vice president, Patricia Ruppar; treasurer, Charles Fadalem; and secretary, Mark Stulmaker.

The foundation is trying to raise money to create a Wall of Fame and Achievement in each high school in the district to recognized distinguished

graduates.